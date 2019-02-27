Gone are the days of inoffensive styling and safe decisions at Lexus. The Lexus LC launched the brand into the luxury stratosphere with striking design, exciting powertrains, and impressive quality, but as most first efforts go, it’s not perfect. The 2019 Lexus LC earns 7.0 overall on our scale, picking up points for its design and engines, but falling short on space and weight. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For its second model year, the LC receives minor changes to its performance tuning, as well as gaining a wi-fi antenna plus Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

From a design standpoint, we figure the LC is the best-looking Lexus ever, and certainly the most harmonious execution of the polarizing “spindle grille” design language to date. Gorgeous sports car proportions and thoughtful details like the tunnel-effect taillights make for a true head-turner. The interior is a stark reminder that hardly anyone can craft a cabin like Lexus. Its bold material choices reshape our definition of luxury.

A convertible LC is likely on the way, but for 2019 the lineup is coupe-only.

Despite its SUV-like weight, a capable chassis and some magic from the suspension engineers make the LC a competent handler, and while the naturally aspirated V-8 that comes standard is a delightful old-school touch, the hybrid powertrain feels more befitting of a car looking this futuristic.

Acting as the brand’s new flagship, the LC is well-equipped like any Lexus but comes at a significant cost, starting at $93,325 for the V-8 LC 500 and $97,835 for the LC 500h hybrid. With enticing performance-related options and other add-ons, that price quickly passes the six-figure mark, a serious indication of this car’s ambitions.

No safety information is available, but as expected the LC comes standard with active safety features such as automatic emergency braking. Fuel economy is predictably good for the hybrid model, but the V-8 guzzles when asked to move this car’s considerable heft.