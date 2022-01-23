What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lexus IS? What does it compare to?

The Lexus IS is a compact luxury sedan with a decidedly high-performance bent. Shop it against the BMW 3-Series and Cadillac CT4.

Is the 2022 Lexus IS a good car?

Overall, the IS lineup does a lot of things well—the new IS 500 more so. For most mainstream needs, though, rivals offer better interior space and a fresher overall feel. The IS rates a 6.2 out of 10 on the TCC Rating scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lexus IS?

The big news this year is the return of V-8 power in the form of the 472-hp IS 500, which is priced well under like-powered German competitors.

The IS lineup comes only as a sedan, though the RC coupe is a closely-related sibling. All Is models were updated for 2021 with fresh styling outside and a better—but still not perfect—infotainment system.

Base IS 300 models use either a 2.0-liter turbo-4 (in rear-wheel-drive form) or a 3.5-liter V-6 (with all-wheel drive). The two powertrains couldn’t be more different, with the 4-cylinder coming across a bit pokey and rough, and the V-6 delivering slick acceleration but heftier fuel consumption.

The more you spend, the better the power—and, oddly, the better the value. The IS 350 doesn’t cost that much more than an IS 300, and its 311-hp 3.5-liter V-6 offers impressive power that suits this balanced chassis well. Fuel economy isn’t great in any configuration aside from the base turbo-4, though.

The IS has a fresh-looking cabin, as long as you’re sitting up front. Rear-seat riders have precious little room, especially in all-wheel-drive models. Trunk space is mediocre, too.

One upside is terrific crash-test scores and a wider array of standard crash-avoidance and driver-assistance tech than on nearly all rivals.

How much does the 2022 Lexus IS cost?

A base IS 300 theoretically exists for under $40,000, though most buyers will find themselves looking at a bill closer to $50,000. The IS 500 tops $56,000.

Where is the 2022 Lexus IS made?

In Japan.