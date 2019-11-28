The 2020 Lexus IS was once a gym rat, but its consistent routine means its predominantly European competition has bypassed this once-compelling four-door compact sedan.

The allure of a decent value and the option of a strong, smooth V-6 engine don’t elevate the 2020 IS enough. We rate it at just 6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the IS largely carries over in IS 300 and IS 350 guise. Not all is what it seems with those badges, however, as the IS 300 makes use of a 241-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 with rear-wheel drive or a 260-hp 3.5-liter V-6 with all-wheel drive. Neither engine delivers especially thrilling performance. Step up instead to the IS 350 and the 311-hp V-6 delivers ample thrust and pairs well with either the 8-speed automatic transmission on rear-drive cars or the 6-speed automatic with all-wheel drive.

The firm ride suggests sporty handling, and the IS mostly delivers. Opt for the F Sport package and Lexus slips in adaptive dampers that smooth things out on choppy pavement while delivering less lean in corners.

Sharp exterior lines are matched by a cockpit-like interior with good materials used throughout. Rear-seat riders will find very little space, however, so shop elsewhere if you often carry family or colleagues around. The IS offers two different screen sizes and a thumping Mark Levinson audio system, neither of which make up for a dismal operating system and a distracting controller. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility would help, if they were available—except they’re not.

At least the IS hits the mark when it comes to active safety features. A wide array of features optional on some rivals comes standard on the IS, including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Equipped carefully—we’d go IS 350 F Sport with rear-wheel drive and not many options—the smallest Lexus sedan is a compelling buy. But other versions don’t deliver on our sports sedan expectations.