2020 Lexus IS

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2020 Lexus IS F Sport Blackline
2020 Lexus IS F Sport Blackline
2020 Lexus IS F Sport Blackline
2020 Lexus IS F Sport Blackline
2020 Lexus IS F Sport Blackline
2020 Lexus IS F Sport Blackline
2020 Lexus IS F Sport Blackline
2020 Lexus IS F Sport Blackline
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Angular Front Exterior View
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Rear Exterior View
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Front Exterior View
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Side Exterior View
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Side Exterior View
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Front Exterior View
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Rear Exterior View
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Open Doors
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Rear Seats
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Open Doors
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Front Seats
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Rear Seats
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Trunk
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Front Seats
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Trunk
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Instrument Cluster
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Instrument Cluster
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Instrument Panel
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Steering Wheel
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Instrument Panel
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Dashboard
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Engine
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Dashboard
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Steering Wheel
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Gear Shift
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Engine
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Gear Shift
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Grille
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Temperature Controls
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Grille
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Audio System
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Audio System
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Temperature Controls
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Tail Light
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Mirror
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Wheel Cap
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Door Handle
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Door Controls
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Door Handle
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Air Vents
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Wheel Cap
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Mirror
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Headlight
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Air Vents
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Tail Light
2019 Lexus IS IS 350 F SPORT RWD Door Controls
2019 Lexus IS IS 300 RWD Headlight
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2019 Lexus IS
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Angular Front Exterior View
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Angular Front Exterior View
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Angular Rear Exterior View
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Rear Exterior View
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Front Exterior View
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Side Exterior View
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Side Exterior View
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Front Exterior View
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Rear Exterior View
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Open Doors
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Rear Seats
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Open Doors
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Front Seats
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Rear Seats
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Trunk
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Front Seats
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Trunk
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Instrument Cluster
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Instrument Cluster
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Instrument Panel
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Steering Wheel
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Instrument Panel
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Dashboard
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Engine
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Dashboard
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Steering Wheel
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Gear Shift
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Engine
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Gear Shift
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Grille
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Temperature Controls
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Grille
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Audio System
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Audio System
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Temperature Controls
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Tail Light
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Mirror
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Wheel Cap
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Door Handle
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Door Controls
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Door Handle
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Air Vents
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Wheel Cap
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Mirror
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Headlight
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Air Vents
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Tail Light
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 F Sport AWD Door Controls
2018 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD Headlight
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
2018 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
Shopping for a new Lexus IS?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2020
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2019
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
November 28, 2019

Buying tip 151

The 2020 Lexus IS excels as a driver’s car in rear-drive, IS 350 F-Sport configuration. Other versions offer a muddier definition of sportiness.

The 2020 Lexus IS is polished and poised, but ultimately short on compelling qualities.

The 2020 Lexus IS was once a gym rat, but its consistent routine means its predominantly European competition has bypassed this once-compelling four-door compact sedan.

The allure of a decent value and the option of a strong, smooth V-6 engine don’t elevate the 2020 IS enough. We rate it at just 6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the IS largely carries over in IS 300 and IS 350 guise. Not all is what it seems with those badges, however, as the IS 300 makes use of a 241-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 with rear-wheel drive or a 260-hp 3.5-liter V-6 with all-wheel drive. Neither engine delivers especially thrilling performance. Step up instead to the IS 350 and the 311-hp V-6 delivers ample thrust and pairs well with either the 8-speed automatic transmission on rear-drive cars or the 6-speed automatic with all-wheel drive. 

Review continues below

The firm ride suggests sporty handling, and the IS mostly delivers. Opt for the F Sport package and Lexus slips in adaptive dampers that smooth things out on choppy pavement while delivering less lean in corners. 

Sharp exterior lines are matched by a cockpit-like interior with good materials used throughout. Rear-seat riders will find very little space, however, so shop elsewhere if you often carry family or colleagues around. The IS offers two different screen sizes and a thumping Mark Levinson audio system, neither of which make up for a dismal operating system and a distracting controller. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility would help, if they were available—except they’re not.

At least the IS hits the mark when it comes to active safety features. A wide array of features optional on some rivals comes standard on the IS, including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. 

Equipped carefully—we’d go IS 350 F Sport with rear-wheel drive and not many options—the smallest Lexus sedan is a compelling buy. But other versions don’t deliver on our sports sedan expectations.


6

2020 Lexus IS

Styling

The 2020 Lexus IS has sharp lines that are showing their age.

The 2020 Lexus IS has worn its basic duds for more than a decade, and they’re starting to look worn out. We rate this four-door compact sedan at 6 out of 10, with a point above average awarded to an interior that’s still a class act.

The sedan’s basic design is busy with many intersecting lines. Up front, massive intakes under jagged LED running lights contrast out back with pinched taillights that droop into the rear fenders. Not all of the car’s lines are especially clean, though the IS is a rare example in the Lexus lineup where the F Sport exterior package cleans up its styling. 

This year, a new limited-edition IS Blackline package deletes some of the exterior chrome in favor of, you guessed it, black trim. 

Inside, the IS has a low dash and a wide center console that provides the car with a cockpit-like arrangement. The window line is higher here than in some rivals, though skinny roof pillars help make most interior hues feel sufficiently bright and airy. 

Precise-looking analog gauges and a central clock are especially clean, almost throwback touches in an era where screens are taking over. Don’t worry, though: the base 7.0-inch screen can be replaced by a 10.3-inch widescreen.

Review continues below

6

2020 Lexus IS

Performance

The 2020 Lexus IS has many personalities depending on what’s happening under the hood.

Overall, we score the lineup at 6 out of 10, though the sharper IS 350 F Sport might garner a point higher.

Base IS 300s with rear-wheel drive make use of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at a middling 241 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent rearward through an 8-speed automatic that we’ve found can fire off clunky shifts. The engine isn’t a paragon of refinement, either, though we like it more than the thirsty 260-hp 3.5-liter V-6 plugged into IS 300 all-wheel-drive models. Those cars also use a 6-speed automatic that is outgunned by most rivals. Unless you’re a snow-belter, skip the IS 300 all-wheel drive.

The strongest choice here is the IS 350, which Lexus bestowed with a 311-hp 3.5-liter V-6 that offers far better acceleration and is well-tuned with the 8-speed automatic included with rear-wheel drive. All-wheel-drive IS 350s again make use of a 6-speed automatic that’s fine, but not a thriller.

The suspension is firm but occasionally choppy, which is in line with the car’s sporty mission. IS F Sports have adaptive dampers that largely correct the base suspension’s ride while providing sharper handling. Steering feel is just so-so, though the thick-rimmed steering wheel is a fine piece. 

A control knob on the center console dials in Comfort, Sport, and Eco modes. F Sport versions add a sharper Sport+ mode, and they can be had with a limited-slip rear differential in certain configurations for even sharper roadholding.

Review continues below

5

2020 Lexus IS

Comfort & Quality

It may not be spacious, but the 2020 Lexus IS is nicely appointed inside.

The 2020 Lexus IS delivers sporty car moves and sporty car interior space. Don’t be fooled by its four-door body. We wind up at just 5 out of 10 for its comfort and quality: One point is deducted for its lousy rear seats but a point is added for nice design and materials.

The standard front seats are firm and comfortable, and their synthetic leather covering is both reasonably convincing and hard-wearing. The optional F Sport thrones have lots of bolstering, which may not appeal to broader occupants. You’ll want to put a few miles on them before deciding which seats work for you.

Most adults will find the rear seat to be tight at best. There’s very little leg and shoulder room, and the door openings are small at the bottom.

Soft-touch materials dominate the dash and door panels, and the various available trims impart an upscale feel in line with the price tag. Most controls inside are well-marked, though the touch-sensitive climate controls can be hard to operate with gloves.

Review continues below

8

2020 Lexus IS

Safety

The 2020 Lexus IS is a safe choice among small sedans.

A good array of collision-avoidance tech and solid crash-test scores help make the 2020 Lexus IS a strong choice when it comes to safety. We rate it 8 out of 10.

Standard fare includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control, plus the usual slew of airbags, ABS, and stability control. Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts are an inexpensive option likely fitted to most IS sedans sitting on dealer lots. 

The NHTSA rates the latest IS at five stars overall, albeit with four stars in the frontal impact test. The IIHS isn’t quite done testing the IS—it hasn’t performed the challenging passenger-side small-overlap test yet—but what results it does have are solid. The car earned “Good” marks in every other crash test, plus “Acceptable” for its headlights and “Superior” for its collision-avoidance features.

Review continues below

6

2020 Lexus IS

Features

The 2020 Lexus IS delivers a good value in some configurations, if you can deal with its tricky interface.

The 2020 Lexus IS comes in four basic configurations, with a few packages available for customization. The lineup isn’t a bad value overall, and a relatively high degree of customization helps reduce the likelihood of two identical IS sedans at a traffic light.

We wind up at a 6 out of 10 for the 2020 IS by dialing back a point from those assets because of its lousy infotainment controller and software.

The base IS 300 runs a little under $40,000 and comes with synthetic leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a 7.0-inch screen, LED headlights, and active safety features. It’s not cheap, but it’s not a bad buy, either.

Dress up an IS 350 with all-wheel drive and it’ll top $50,000, which is still less than equivalent BMW and Mercedes-Benz cars. 

Our suggestion here is to grab an IS 350 with rear-wheel drive and the F Sport package, which is priced at around $46,000 and delivers the best of the available flavors. The brand’s sterling dealer experience reputation and good residual values help justify its price, too. 

Unfortunately, the infotainment system—whether paired with the base 7.0-inch screen or the optional 10.3-inch display—makes use of a clunky mouse-like controller. Amazon Alexa compatibility helps, but don’t look for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The 2020 IS is one of few new cars to lack advanced smartphone compatibility. 

Review continues below

5

2020 Lexus IS

Fuel Economy

The 2020 Lexus IS could use a hybrid version.

Given their modest power output, the 2020 Lexus IS’ engines aren’t particularly thrifty at the pump. Only one version hits 30 mpg on the highway, which stands in sharp contrast to rivals that offer as much as 5 mpg better.

We rate the lineup at 5 out of 10.

The base rear-drive IS 300 is rated at 21 mpg city, 30 highway, 24 combined making it the greenest of the range. At the opposite end of the spectrum is the IS 300 with all-wheel drive, a model that rates just 19/26/21 mpg thanks to its thirsty V-6 tasked with motivating a relatively heavy car. 

IS 350s aren’t too bad given the power they produce, but rivals are generally more frugal. The rear-drive IS 350 is rated by the EPA at 20/28/23 mpg, while all-wheel drive guzzles at a rate of 19/26/21 mpg. 

Every 2020 Lexus IS is designed to run on premium unleaded fuel.

Review continues below

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
See Your Price
6.0
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 6
Performance 6
Comfort & Quality 5
Safety 8
Features 6
Fuel Economy 5
Compare the 2020 Lexus IS against the competition
  • 2019 BMW 3-Series (330i M Sport)

    2020 BMW 3-Series

    Compare Cars
  • 2020 Jaguar XE

    2020 Jaguar XE

    6.4
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Infiniti QX50, first drive

    2019 INFINITI QX50

    6.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C43 Coupe)

    2019 Mercedes-Benz C Class

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2019 Genesis G70

    2019 Genesis G70

    6.2
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Lexus IS?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area

2020 Lexus IS Pricing Insights

  • 2019 IS available; 2020s arriving
  • Bonus: $3,500 Lexus Cash on 2019s
  • Financing: 0.0% for 60 months on 2019s
  • Leases: From $319 for 36 months
See Your Price