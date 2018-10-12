The 2019 Lexus IS takes on compact sports sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. Angular styling themes, available sport trim packages, and a strong V-6 option pronounce the 2019 IS sedan’s intentions, but the IS ultimately falls short of benchmarks set by its rivals due to its tight interior and dated technology

We give it a 6.0 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Though the IS wears various sharp cut lines around the exterior, its overall shape doesn’t inspire. The interior is richly finished and can delight audiophiles with its optional Mark Levinson sound system, but a tight rear seat makes it about as practical as a coupe.

Power begins with the IS 300’s turbo-4 mated to an 8-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. The setup carries a promising 241-horsepower rating but ultimately lacks finesse as a team thanks to the automatic’s indecisive nature. A 3.0-liter V-6 swaps in with all-wheel drive for a step up in cylinder count on the IS 300, but though the larger and more powerful 3.5-liter V-6 in the IS 350 is much more rewarding to drive. An optional F-Sport trim enhances the capable chassis but is no match for the long-gone, V-8-powered IS F An available all-wheel drive system brings peace of mind to those in the snow belt.

The Lexus IS handles with verve, aided by a balanced chassis and grippy tires on most versions. Beware that not all versions ride on all-season tires, so snow rubber might be worth budgeting for buyers in wintry climates.

If a spacious interior with room for at least three is a critical requirement, the Lexus IS shouldn’t make your short list. The IS is best suited to keeping the front passengers happy, which isn’t necessarily the case with its BMW and Audi rivals.

The IS includes a suite of active safety gear standard, though it earned uneven crash-test scores. Another caveat is that its infotainment system—especially the mouse-like controller used for most functions—is in need of a total reboot. Simple tasks are frustrating and there’s no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility.