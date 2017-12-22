The 2018 Lexus IS has a tough mission, to conquest drivers who’d otherwise naturally opt-in with Mercedes, Audi, and BMW.

It fights the good fight with sport trim packages, snug-fitting sheet metal and a dose of high technology. It falls shy of the benchmarks in several ways, but shows promise.

We give it a 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With the IS, Lexus hasn’t taken the styling risks or reaped the rewards it’s seen from cars like the new LC coupe. The IS is tidy but regular, big spindle grille notwithstanding. The cockpit has an audiophile charm and great fit and finish.

Lexus confuses things with a trio of powerplants. A base 241-hp turbo-4 mates with an 8-speed automatic, but the duo don’t work as well together as the like configurations do in German rivals. The mid-range V-6 is a must-skip; head instead to the top IS 350, with rear- or all-wheel drive, for 311 hp and smart acceleration–and don’t miss the F Sport package for well-composed handling that elevates the IS game.

Smaller than the class mean, the Lexus IS suits two front passengers just fine, though F Sport seats need more lumbar to justify the price. Back-seat space is cramped in all dimensions, despite gains made in this generation. It’s as cramped as a Cadillac ATS, without the handling verve. Interior fit and finish is excellent.

The IS posts uneven crash-test scores, but a rearview camera and advanced safety features are standard, a point where it outwits most of its rivals. Other features compromise that win: the infotainment system needs a total reboot, and synthetic leather is standard (again, more common than not on “luxury” cars in this niche).