What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Lexus GX? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Lexus GX 460 is a big three-row SUV. Shop it against the Infiniti QX80, the GMC Yukon, and the Volvo XC90.

Is the 2023 Lexus GX a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

It’s a rugged choice, but not a great vehicle for daily commutes thanks to its portly nature, a prodigious thirst for fuel, and an annoying infotainment system. We rate the 2023 GX at just 4.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Lexus GX?

Now in its 14th model year, the 2023 Lexus GX sees only minor tweaks and a new Black Line Special Edition trim level with, you guessed it, black exterior styling elements.

The GX is a big SUV that shares its underpinnings with the equally ancient Toyota 4Runner. Lexus grafts on its own styling, but the GX never moves far from its rugged roots. Peel back the chrome bits and this basic vehicle is sold as a Toyota Land Cruiser variant designed to do duty in remote and rugged terrain outside the U.S.

Here, it comes only with a 301-hp 5.6-liter V-8 that’s smooth and well-matched to the 6-speed automatic, but also astoundingly thirsty and not all that fast. It can tow up to 6,500 lb, though, and the hefty curb weight and soft suspension tuning result in a plush ride.

Sure, the GX can rough it when called upon, but the Off-Road package comes only in the costliest trim, and even then its gaping front end begs to be smashed into an errant rock.

Inside, the GX has big, overstuffed front and middle seats, plus third-row seats that we generously call occasional-use. Its 65 cubic-foot cargo space is big but not as impressive as some competitors, and the quirky hinged cargo door makes loading up at curbs a chore.

The 10.3-inch touchscreen features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, but a hard-to-reach touchpad on the center console feels like the afterthought it is. Most versions have synthetic leather and not the real stuff, too.

Automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control come standard, but the GX trails some rivals by not offering any sort of hands-free assistance.

How much does the 2023 Lexus GX cost?

The 2023 GX 460 starts at about $58,000 and can climb north of $72,000. Stick with the mid-level Premium trim and go light on options for a price tag of about $60,000.

Where is the 2023 Lexus GX made?

In Japan.