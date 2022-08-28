Likes
- Real off-road utility, if you need it
- Old-school simplicity inside, mostly
- Smooth V-8
- Familiar feel
Dislikes
- Poor use of interior space
- Dumb infotainment touchpad
- Guzzling V-8
- Not really that luxurious
The 2023 Lexus GX 460 soldiers on, ripe for a revamp.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Lexus GX? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Lexus GX 460 is a big three-row SUV. Shop it against the Infiniti QX80, the GMC Yukon, and the Volvo XC90.
Is the 2023 Lexus GX a good car/SUV?
It’s a rugged choice, but not a great vehicle for daily commutes thanks to its portly nature, a prodigious thirst for fuel, and an annoying infotainment system. We rate the 2023 GX at just 4.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Lexus GX?
Now in its 14th model year, the 2023 Lexus GX sees only minor tweaks and a new Black Line Special Edition trim level with, you guessed it, black exterior styling elements.
The GX is a big SUV that shares its underpinnings with the equally ancient Toyota 4Runner. Lexus grafts on its own styling, but the GX never moves far from its rugged roots. Peel back the chrome bits and this basic vehicle is sold as a Toyota Land Cruiser variant designed to do duty in remote and rugged terrain outside the U.S.
Here, it comes only with a 301-hp 5.6-liter V-8 that’s smooth and well-matched to the 6-speed automatic, but also astoundingly thirsty and not all that fast. It can tow up to 6,500 lb, though, and the hefty curb weight and soft suspension tuning result in a plush ride.
Sure, the GX can rough it when called upon, but the Off-Road package comes only in the costliest trim, and even then its gaping front end begs to be smashed into an errant rock.
Inside, the GX has big, overstuffed front and middle seats, plus third-row seats that we generously call occasional-use. Its 65 cubic-foot cargo space is big but not as impressive as some competitors, and the quirky hinged cargo door makes loading up at curbs a chore.
The 10.3-inch touchscreen features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, but a hard-to-reach touchpad on the center console feels like the afterthought it is. Most versions have synthetic leather and not the real stuff, too.
Automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control come standard, but the GX trails some rivals by not offering any sort of hands-free assistance.
How much does the 2023 Lexus GX cost?
The 2023 GX 460 starts at about $58,000 and can climb north of $72,000. Stick with the mid-level Premium trim and go light on options for a price tag of about $60,000.
Where is the 2023 Lexus GX made?
In Japan.
2023 Lexus GX
Styling
The 2023 Lexus GX makes a brash statement.
Is the Lexus GX a good-looking car?
It’s not a look we especially like, but the 2023 Lexus GX has a style that clearly resonates with shoppers. We think its exterior goes a step too far, so we wind up at a 4 out of 10 for its styling score.
The GX wears its own version of Lexus’ signature spindle grille, which is grafted onto a chunky body more than a decade in the making. The GX wasn’t a style icon in 2010, and it’s definitely not one today. A new Black Line SE package this year adds 18-inch wheels finished in black, but that’s it for exterior tweaks.
Inside, the latest GX was tweaked last year with a 10.3-inch touchscreen, which looms above a center stack loaded with buttons and knobs. The look is cleaner and more organized than before, but it takes stepping up to the top trim level to swap synthetic leather for real hides.
2023 Lexus GX
Performance
The 2023 Lexus GX is a lumbering beast on road and a veritable lumberjack off-road.
The 2023 Lexus GX rates a perfectly average 5 out of 10 for performance. It’s decent enough off-road and has a soft ride, but it never hides its prodigious heft.
Is the Lexus GX 4WD?
Yes. A permanent four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case is standard fare, though crawl control and various traction control modes for four-wheeling are included only with the extra-cost Off-Road package available only on the top trim level.
How fast is the Lexus GX?
The 2023 GX makes use of a 4.6-liter V-8 rated at 301 hp, a modest figure surpassed by some turbocharged 4-cylinders today. It may not be especially quick, but the V-8 is smooth and makes a muted snarl. Its 6-speed automatic transmission fires off predictable shifts, too, though an extra gear or three for highway driving would improve fuel economy.
The GX is a heavy beast and even the biggest wheels have fairly large sidewalls, which benefits the land yacht-grade ride quality. Chunky steering suggests sporty handling, which the GX most certainly doesn’t deliver. Body lean is kept in reasonable check thanks to a trick hydraulic system that pushes down on oversize sway bars in hard cornering or releases them for more off-road articulation. Still, there’s no ignoring the 5,100-lb-plus curb weight.
Adaptive dampers fitted to the top Luxury trim quell its 19-inch wheels reasonably well.
The GX can lug 6,500 lb with confidence, too.
2023 Lexus GX
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 Lexus GX boasts a big cabin that’s not as opulent as its badge would suggest.
It may be big and well-equipped, but the 2023 Lexus GX has a decidedly old-school feel when it comes to interior accommodations.
We rate it at 8 out of 10 thanks to good front and second-row accommodations and a huge trunk, but it misses out on points for luxurious trim and the third-row space we expect from its price.
The front and middle seats are plush and comfy enough, accounting for the tall step-in height. Third-row jump seats fold up against the cargo area when not in use, which makes them far less convenient than seats that stow into the floor in rivals. Blame the GX’s truck-like solid rear axle, which necessitates a high load floor. Those third-row seats do feature power recline on most versions, though.
The GX maxes out at 65 cubic feet of cargo space, accessed via a heavy door frustratingly hinged on the passenger’s side to make curbside loading a minor hassle.
It takes opting for the pricey Luxury trim to find real leather; otherwise, the GX uses synthetic hides. The wood trim adorning the dash and doors is real, though.
2023 Lexus GX
Safety
The 2023 Lexus GX 460 comes with the expected array of crash-avoidance features.
How safe is the Lexus GX?
It has mass and features on its side, but we don’t know how well the 2023 Lexus GX will hold up in crash testing. Even though this model has seen few structural changes in a staggering 14 model years, it has yet to be tested by either the IIHS or the NHTSA.
For that reason, we can’t assign a safety score.
Lexus fits automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors to all models. A surround-view camera system is available in certain configurations.
2023 Lexus GX
Features
The 2023 Lexus GX lacks some of the features that typically define modern luxury SUVs.
Every Lexus GX benefits from a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty and a decent array of standard features, but Lexus makes it costly to add some of the items we expect from a luxury model.
The base GX 460 costs a smidge over $58,000 to start, including a 10.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, synthetic leather and real wood trim, a sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
We add a point above average for the big touchscreen.
Which Lexus GX should I buy?
A relatively modest $1,335 buys the GX 460 Premium, which adds heated and cooled front seats, rear-seat climate controls, and the ability to add a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, power third-row seats, heated second-row captain’s chairs, and a few other features. For most shoppers, it’s the one to have.
How much is a fully loaded Lexus GX?
That’ll be the GX 460 Luxury, which comes with leather seats. Add both the Sport and Off-Road packages and it’ll top $72,000.
2023 Lexus GX
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Lexus GX 460 is one of the least-frugal choices available today.
Is the Lexus GX good on gas?
It’s terrible. Our 1 out of 10 rating here comes courtesy EPA estimates of 15 mpg city, 19 highway, 16 combined. And premium fuel is required.