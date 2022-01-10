What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Lexus GX? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Lexus GX 460 is a three-row SUV with a traditional body-on-frame construction that places it in the same category as the GMC Yukon and Infiniti QX80, not to mention its close relative, the Toyota 4Runner.

Is the 2022 Lexus GX a good car/SUV?

The GX has seen limited updates since 2010, though this year’s upgraded screen and dashboard are long-overdue updates. Overall, we rate the GX at just 4.8 out of 10 due to its plump driving experience and compromised interior, not to mention subpar fuel economy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Lexus GX?

A new dash this year houses a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—finally. Other tweaks include a few optional styling packages and new color hues.

Underneath its brash styling, the GX is a Toyota 4Runner with a V-8 engine—and both models are well over a decade old now.

As a result, the GX accelerates, slurps fuel, rides, and handles like a brand-new old-school SUV. The 4.6-liter V-8 is smooth and well-matched to the 6-speed automatic transmission, but at just 301 hp and sub-20 mpg on the highway, it’s bested by any fresher rival.

Base and Premium trim levels have a soft-riding suspension that translates into tippy handling, though steering heft is surprisingly good. The costliest Luxury trim ups the ante with a hydraulically-controlled sway bar system that provides for less body lean and better off-road ability, plus they include a height-adjustable air suspension that rides quite well. It’s a shame Lexus restricts this tech to a GX that costs nearly $70,000.

Inside, the GX has decent space, though the third row is only for kids and it’s in the way when not in use. Safety tech is just so-so, though Lexus hits the basics for a modern vehicle and includes adaptive cruise control, an option on most rivals.

How much does the 2022 Lexus GX cost?

The 2022 Lexus GX 460 lineup costs around $57,000 to start, but optional equipment—including suspension tech that makes this SUV a better-handling and more capable vehicle—inflates its price by at least $10,000.

Where is the 2022 Lexus GX made?

In Japan.