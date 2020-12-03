What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Lexus GX? What does it compare to?

A rugged off-roader with a soft side, the 2021 Lexus GX 460 is an old-school seven-seat SUV loaded up with luxury. It’s best shopped against the Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Infiniti QX80, Volvo XC90, and GMC Yukon.

Is the 2021 Lexus GX a good car/SUV?

The GX is very good at the things likely low on most buyers’ priority lists. We rate it at 5.0 out of 10 thanks to both the positives and the negatives associated with its trucky roots. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Lexus GX?

The GX, which is based on a design that dates way back to the 2010 model year, sees mostly minor options shuffling for 2021, though insulated front side glass and Amazon Alexa compatibility are now standard fare.

The GX is unmistakable in the looks department thanks to a grille so big that Weber might see Lexus as a new rival. Inside, the cabin is relatively narrow and tall against rivals and controls are scattered somewhat haphazardly, though materials are top notch.

Underhood, look for a gutsy 301-horsepower 4.6-liter V-8 linked to a 6-speed automatic and a two-speed transfer case. Power is ample, though so is thirst. The GX handles like the truck it is, even if it rides more like a land yacht with its soft suspension. Off-roady bits are grouped in an option package that adds various cameras, traction control modes, and more.

There’s good room for four adults inside, and kids will fit in the third-row jump seats in a pinch. Ample cargo space is offset by the inconvenient side-hinged door and the tall lift-over commanded by the high-riding suspension.

The GX is behind the times when it comes to active safety tech, but at least the basics like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are standard fare.

How much does the 2021 Lexus GX cost?

At around $54,500, the base GX is a lot of metal for the money, if not necessarily a great bargain against some rivals. Oddly, leather upholstery requires stepping up to the hefty $65,500 Luxury trim level, but we’d stick with the base truck for the best overall value in this lineup.

Where is the 2021 Lexus GX made?

In Japan.