The 2020 Lexus GX 460 is probably the most capable off-roader valet parked in front of a swanky restaurant or an upscale shopping center, at least as long as there are no Range Rovers present.

For many buyers, that image is important—even if they won’t use the 2020 GX’s prodigious capabilities. We rate the latest version of Lexus’ seven-seat SUV at just 5.0 out of 10, docking it points for its subpar road manners, tight third row, and massive fuel thirst. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Mildly revised styling up front this year masks a streamlined lineup available in base, Premium, and Luxury trim levels. Lexus pulled some of the more serious off-roady bits previously standard on high-spec GXs and made them available in a single extra-cost Off-Road package, a move we applaud almost as much as the newly standard active safety tech. A revised Sport Design appearance package goes in the opposite direction with taller wheels and zippier styling bits that seem at odds with the GX’s rugged nature.

Review continues below

All GXs use a 4.6-liter V-8 to shuttle power to all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 2-speed transfer case. The separate ladder frame and coil-sprung solid rear axle—a load-leveling rear suspension is optional—deliver a plusher ride than you might expect, good off-road ability, and a 6,500-pound trailer-towing rating. Handling is a mixed bag of sloppy steering and decent body control afforded by a high-tech hydraulic system that works with massive sway bars to trim body lean.

The GX’s interior has good, but not exceptional space, and the seats are comfortable in the first two rows. The standard third row is kid-friendly, but that’s about it. The side-hinged rear door opens toward curbs, a reminder that the GX shares its design with a Toyota SUV that’s popular in right-hand-drive markets such as Australia and New Zealand. Cargo space is on the small side given the GX’s footprint but well-arranged.

After curiously relegating collision-avoidance tech to only the highest trim levels last year, Lexus this year made automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control standard on every GX.