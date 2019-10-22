Likes
- Rugged personality
- Safety tech now standard
- Decent tow rig
- Cushy ride
Dislikes
- Funky tailgate
- Lousy fuel economy
- Trucky handling
- Cramped row three
Buying tip
The 2020 Lexus GX is a rugged luxury SUV for those few who want serious capability in a plush package.
The 2020 Lexus GX 460 is probably the most capable off-roader valet parked in front of a swanky restaurant or an upscale shopping center, at least as long as there are no Range Rovers present.
For many buyers, that image is important—even if they won’t use the 2020 GX’s prodigious capabilities. We rate the latest version of Lexus’ seven-seat SUV at just 5.0 out of 10, docking it points for its subpar road manners, tight third row, and massive fuel thirst. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
Mildly revised styling up front this year masks a streamlined lineup available in base, Premium, and Luxury trim levels. Lexus pulled some of the more serious off-roady bits previously standard on high-spec GXs and made them available in a single extra-cost Off-Road package, a move we applaud almost as much as the newly standard active safety tech. A revised Sport Design appearance package goes in the opposite direction with taller wheels and zippier styling bits that seem at odds with the GX’s rugged nature.
All GXs use a 4.6-liter V-8 to shuttle power to all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 2-speed transfer case. The separate ladder frame and coil-sprung solid rear axle—a load-leveling rear suspension is optional—deliver a plusher ride than you might expect, good off-road ability, and a 6,500-pound trailer-towing rating. Handling is a mixed bag of sloppy steering and decent body control afforded by a high-tech hydraulic system that works with massive sway bars to trim body lean.
The GX’s interior has good, but not exceptional space, and the seats are comfortable in the first two rows. The standard third row is kid-friendly, but that’s about it. The side-hinged rear door opens toward curbs, a reminder that the GX shares its design with a Toyota SUV that’s popular in right-hand-drive markets such as Australia and New Zealand. Cargo space is on the small side given the GX’s footprint but well-arranged.
After curiously relegating collision-avoidance tech to only the highest trim levels last year, Lexus this year made automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control standard on every GX.
2020 Lexus GX
Styling
The 2020 Lexus GX 460 takes a lot of chances, not all of which pay off.
The 2020 Lexus GX 460 is like an avant-garde hiking boot. Sure, it exists, but does it work?
We’re not so sure, which is why we land at a 4 out of 10 for its styling. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
This year, the GX’s massive grille has a new texture and design that looks more like the automaker’s sedans. It’s at odds with the bulky upright exterior and bulging fender flares, not to mention that the low-hanging front bumper is a detriment to real off-road use.
The optional Sport Design package includes 19-inch alloy wheels and dark-finish exterior trim.
The GX isn’t much pretty at the rear where a tailgate hinged on the passenger’s side is full of awkward lines and curious badge placement.
If the truck’s exterior is somewhat with the times, its chunky dash is a throwback to another era. The short dash sits close to the windshield and is littered with buttons—many of which are cheap-looking switch blanks on low-trim versions that do without the off-road features found on higher-grade GXs.
At least the available glossy wood trim dresses up the interior to old-school luxury levels.
2020 Lexus GX
Performance
The 2020 Lexus GX 460 can go further off-road than many drivers are likely to venture.
It may have a flashy grille, but the 2020 Lexus GX is old-school 4x4 underneath. Its separate chassis, truck-style solid rear axle, and two-speed transfer case read like they’re out of a 1995 SUV brochure because, well, they kind of are.
Still, the 2020 GX does a surprisingly good job with its old-fashioned tools, and we rate it at 5 out of 10. Its soft ride and off-roady bits earn it points that we take away for its lousy steering. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The GX makes use of a 4.6-liter V-8 rated at 301 horsepower that delivers power to all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission. The GX accelerates smoothly and quietly and can lug up to 6,500 pounds of trailer.
Trick hydraulically controlled sway bars press down on the wheels during hard cornering to reduce body lean on a curvy road, while allowing for more wheel travel on undulating terrain. The system doesn’t mask the SUV’s sloppy steering, though it helps the GX feel more confident and stable.
This year’s new Off-Road Package pairs four-wheeling goodies previously standard on some trim packages into a line-item option group. For four-wheelers, the off-road traction control modes, low-speed crawl control system, skid plates, and surround-view camera system are must-haves. If off-roading to you is turning off the freeway and into the Neiman-Marcus parking lot, the package is easy to skip.
2020 Lexus GX
Comfort & Quality
The 2020 Lexus GX 460 is plush and spacious, if not exactly fancy inside.
Climb aboard the 2020 Lexus GX 460 and you’ll find a spacious interior for most passengers and plenty of cargo space, though there are some compromises that help us land at our 8 out of 10 score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The chair-like front seats offer good support and plenty of power adjustment. Rear-seat riders in row two will find good space with either the standard three-seat bench or the individual captain’s chairs aimed at keeping warring offspring from escalating whatever battle started before climbing into the 2020 GX. The third row is a kid-only affair, and it’s a challenge to access for anyone taller than about 5-feet.
Fold the second and third rows away, and the awkward curb-side-hinged rear door swings open to reveal a modest 65 cubic feet of cargo. That’s lower than many similarly sized SUVs, though the space is wide and liftover is fairly low for an SUV.
The standard synthetic leather has a durable feel, while the optional hides are typical Lexus-soft. Heated and cooled front seats are standard on most trims and the second row can be heated as an option. The interior isn’t awash in exotic materials otherwise, but the glossy wood trim imparts an upscale appearance in line with asking prices.
2020 Lexus GX
Safety
Newly standard active safety tech finally brings the 2020 Lexus GX up to our standards.
The 2020 Lexus GX 460 finally includes active safety tech as standard equipment this year, though a lack of crash-test data means we can’t assign a score. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
This year’s GX comes packed with forward-collision warnings, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warnings, automatic high-beam headlights, and adaptive cruise control. Blind-spot monitors are standard as well. There’s no hands-off steering mode and the truck won’t center itself in a lane, but at least all versions can stop themselves if they detect an impending collision.
The GX also includes 10 airbags, stability control, full-time four-wheel drive, and its front seats are equipped with active headrests that move forward to catch occupants’ heads to reduce the risk of whiplash.
2020 Lexus GX
Features
The 2020 Lexus GX 460 lacks some smartphone tech that ought to be standard by now.
Compared to rival SUVs, the $54,025 2020 Lexus GX 460 trades high-tech features for off-road and towing equipment. If that’s important to you, the 5 out of 10 we award it for its features content is probably not a major detriment.
The 2020 GX comes in base, Premium, and Luxury trim levels. All versions come with active safety gear, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port, power front seats, and power moonroof. Full-time four-wheel drive is standard.
The full-boat $65,290 GX 460 Luxury comes with softer leather seats, navigation, Mark Levinson audio, an adaptive suspension, and a few other features.
Most buyers will opt for the $56,815 Premium that adds heated and cooled front seats, plus the option to select leather seats and the Off-Road package. We think that’s the one to have.
2020 Lexus GX
Fuel Economy
The Lexus GX 460 is positively retro when it comes to its lousy fuel economy.
There’s no getting around it: The 2020 Lexus GX 460 drinks a lot of premium unleaded gasoline. We rate it just 3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
The EPA says to expect 15 mpg city, 19 highway, 16 combined. That highway figure is actually 1 mpg higher than last year’s, so perhaps the mild front bumper revisions have made the GX a little more slippery. Or maybe the wind was blowing the right way on EPA testing day.
No matter what, the GX will drink plenty of premium fuel, and there is no hybrid version available.