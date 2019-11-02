2020 Lexus GS Preview

Our review of the 2020 Lexus GS is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Lexus GS if you're interested in purchasing one.
News

Toyota Highlander Hybrid, Lexus RX 400h, Lexus IS 350, Lexus GS 350 Recalled
Toyota has issued two unrelated recalls today. Together, they affect more than 235,000 vehicles in the U.S. The first recall centers around the 2006-2010 Highlander Hybrid and the 2006-2008 Lexus RX 400h. According to Toyota, the transistors located...Read More»
Lexus To Replace Emergency Trunk Release On ES, GS, IS Models
Score two for Consumer Reports. Earlier this week, the Environmental Protection Agency said that it would investigate fuel efficiency on the 2013 Ford C-Max and Ford Fusion Hybrid -- in part because Consumer Reports had been so vocal in its...Read More»
Fisker Atlantic Delayed, Volvo C30 Discontinued, Tata Nano In The U.S.: Today's Car News
Today at The Car Connection, Toyota priced the 2013 Prius lineup while Volvo announced the discontinuation of the C30 hatchback. The EPA rated the 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid and the NHTSA is looking into possible issues with the 2005 Honda Pilot. All...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Lexus GS
5.6
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$46,860 - $84,600
The 2019 Lexus GS is a handsome mid-size luxury sedan with value on its side.
2018
2018 Lexus GS 350
7.2
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$46,510 - $84,350
The 2018 Lexus GS is a worthy rival to its German foes in terms of luxury and handling, but its engine lineup is falling behind the competition.
2017
2017 Lexus GS
7.2
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$46,310 - $83,940
The 2017 Lexus GS offers excellent handling, handsome looks, and a variety of powerplants, all at prices generally lower than its German competition.
Compare the 2019 Lexus GS against the competition
    7.0
    7.0
    6.5
    6.2
    7.8
