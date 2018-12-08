We should all be as lucky as the 2019 Lexus GS mid-size luxury sedan.

Despite the four-door’s relative age among competitors, the Lexus GS still looks handsome, offers reasonable luxury features and safety system, and competes with a lower price than more popular offerings from Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

This year, the GS pares its powertrain menu down by one—the hybrid is gone. What’s left has long teeth, compared to the big guys, but does the job admirably. The GS also skips new smartphone compatibility and other tech features but again, doesn’t ask shoppers to pay heaps for the privilege. The 2019 GS lands at a 5.6 on our scale thanks to its value and good looks. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year the GS is offered with a trio of engine possibilities: 4-, 6-, or 8-cylinder power. The GS 300 gets the turbo-4, the GS 350 gets a V-6, and the GS F gets a high-performance V-8. Its starting price is thousands less than competitors from Mercedes-Benz or BMW, just $47,500 for a GS 300 but we find better value in the GS 350 F Sport that adds a handful of performance upgrades. The high-po GS F commands nearly $90,000, and its value proposition falls down that high.

The base GS 300 offers a 241-horsepower turbo-4 that strains to lug the big sedan around. The GS350 sports a familiar V-6 that makes 311 hp and feels up to the task. All-wheel drive is optional on the GS350, too.

The GS F sports a 467-hp 5.0-liter V-8 that’s brutally fun with rear-wheel drive. (The best wheel drive, if you ask us.)

Regardless of what’s under the hood, the GS boasts a supple ride that’s mostly unspoiled by bigger wheels. Up front is where you’ll find us, coddled in multi-adjustable seats where we can admire the cool ambient LED lights.

Base cars are equipped with all the necessities for mid-size luxury: 8.0-inch infotainment screen, Bluetooth connectivity, active safety features including automatic emergency braking, 17-inch wheels, and synthetic leather upholstery. The GS 350 adds some small performance hardware upgrades, leather, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and larger wheels for less than $54,000, which is where some of the bigger guys start with their V-6 versions.

Our only gripe: Lexus requires a finicky controller for its infotainment that drives us to distraction, and the GS skips Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility that could be a remedy.