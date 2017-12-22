The Lexus GS is a worthy rival for the German sport sedans, taking a sharper edge than some of them. Available in GS 300, GS 350, GS 350 AWD, and GS 450h, in addition to the high-performance GS F (covered separately) models, this mid-size car is appealing for more than just its agile moves.

We also like the GS’s handsome styling inside and out, its V-6 engine, the thrifty hybrid, and the quality of its cabin. In our rating system, it scores a 7.2. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Changes for 2018 are minimal. The base model with its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 is renamed GS 300 from 200t, and the Enform Safety Connect and Service Connect services become complimentary for 10 years.

The GS’s greatest strength is its handling. Well-tuned electric-assist power steering teams with lightweight multi-link front and rear suspensions and a stiff body structure to create an agile car that is communicative and composed. The available adaptive suspension in the even sportier F Sport package (available for every model) balances ride quality with even better agility. Other F Sport features include bigger tires and brakes, variable ratio steering, and an available limited-slip differential—all real performance parts.

Lexus offers a choice of three powertrains, a 241-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4, a 311-hp 3.5-liter V-6, and a hybrid that pairs the V-6 with an electric motor for a total of 338 hp. The 2.0-liter lags behind the competition, and the hybrid is thrifty without being as sporty as the others. We prefer the V-6 for its good power and rich sounds.

The GS’s cabin is another strength, at least from the front row. The front seats are roomy and comfortable, and the materials are of high quality. The back seat, however, is a bit tight for a mid-size sedan, and we are not fans of the Lexus Remote Touch infotainment system.

Safety is also a mixed bag. Lexus makes plenty of safety features standard, including 10 airbags, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, automatic high beam headlights, and lane departure warnings with active lane control. Unfortunately, incomplete crash-test data means the GS hasn’t proven that it is safe in the lab.

All models come well-equipped and this is where the GS has a leg up on its German rivals. It is generally priced like them, but it has more standard features and the options list doesn’t send the price into the stratosphere.