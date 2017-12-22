With its GS F, Lexus takes on revered rivals like the BMW M5, Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG, Cadillac CTS-V, and Audi RS 7, though at a disadvantage. Yes, it has a 467-horsepower V-8, but forced induction gives all of its competitors far more power. Still, track-ready handling mixed with composed road manners and a family friendly cabin make the 2018 Lexus GS F a very appealing high-performance sedan.

Based on those strengths, we give the GS F a 7.0 rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Changes for 2018 are minimal. The lane departure warning system becomes active lane control, and the Enform Safety Connect and Service Connect services are now complimentary for 10 years.

The GS F is based on some pretty good bones. We like the handling of the base GS, but Lexus has put some work into the GS F to make it capable on a racetrack. Lexus engineers have strengthened the structure, added a torque-vectoring differential, swapped in bigger brakes, installed larger 19-inch wheels on sticky summer tires, and upgraded the body to cut through the air better and provide better cooling.

Under the hood, they installed a 5.0-liter V-8 that makes the aforementioned 467 hp and can launch the car from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of a 168 mph. Those are impressive numbers, but they pale in comparison to the supercar-type numbers put up by the competition. Fuel economy isn’t too bad, at 19 mpg combined.

While the ride is a bit firm, the GS F works as an everyday driver. It has adjustable shocks that can be set to a comfort mode for the street, and the interior has the same space for five as the base sedan. It has great room up front, but legroom is tight for a mid-size sedan, though that will only affect taller adults.

The high quality of the interior materials is another reason to like this car, and the sporty elements added to the cockpit only make it more appealing. Like the standard GS, however, we find the Lexus Remote Touch control interface frustrating to use.

Families will also like the safety story, at least from an equipment standpoint. The GS F comes with 10 airbags, as well as such features as forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking and active lane control. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been subjected to enough crash tests to prove that it is safe on paper.