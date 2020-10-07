What kind of car is the 2021 Lexus ES? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Lexus ES is a four-door mid-size sedan that bridges the gap between premium and luxury features and finishes. It’s also a step between sporty sedans and the more traditional full-size family cars of the past. It’s in step with core Lexus virtues, but with sharp handling and great gas mileage thrown in for good measure.

Is the 2021 Lexus ES a good car?

It’s an exceptional car in many ways. If you don’t need a crossover SUV’s space and height, the ES is the kind of car we’d recommend, as much for its hybrid economy as for its stellar safety record. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new in the 2021 Lexus ES?

Lexus has added an all-wheel-drive model, the ES 250. It’s also made blind-spot monitors standard on all but the base model. What hasn’t changed is its style. Though it shares some running gear with the Toyota Avalon, the ES has a cohesive, attractive shape all its own. It’s the best-looking Lexus sedan, one with a cabin that’s composed of beautiful materials with an enduring appeal, though some of its controls drive us to distraction.

Power comes from a 4-cylinder engine in the 215-horsepower ES 250, with its standard all-wheel drive; that’s upgraded to 302 hp in the strong-running ES 350. Either can be upgraded to crisper handling with the F Sport package, and it doesn’t irritate the ES’s essentially composed ride or its accurate but uninvolving steering. We’d pick the ES 300h, which has a hybrid 2.5-liter inline-4 that nets 44 mpg on the EPA combined cycle while it delivers excellent long-distance road manners.

At nearly 196 inches between its front and rear ends, the Lexus ES has room for five adults inside, with heated and cooled leather seats in front on more expensive versions, and true three-across rear seats on all models. The trunk’s 13.9 cubic feet, a little small for the class, but interior storage is better. Crash-test scores have been excellent, and the ES has standard automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

How much does the 2021 Lexus ES cost?

The ES 250 AWD costs $40,925, and comes with all-wheel drive, an 8.0-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a synthetic leather interior, power features, and automatic emergency braking. We think the $43,260 ES 300h hybrid is the best bet, with its soaring fuel economy and its luxe equipment, but it’s possible to spend more than $55,000—though at that price, Lexus’ fantastic Mark Levinson audio is included.

Where is the Lexus ES made?

In Kentucky and in Japan.