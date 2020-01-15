Our review of the 2020 Lexus ES is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Lexus ES if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2020 Lexus ES emailed to you
Get updates about the 2020 Lexus ES emailed to you
Specs
Gas Mileage 22 mpg City/33 mpg Hwy
Engine Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L
EPA Class Mid-Size Cars
Style Name FWD
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Direct Shift AutomaticMore Specs »
News
2019 Lexus ES gets $40,525 base price, 44 mpg combined for hybrid version
Mid-size luxury will keep its mid-size price tag. The redesigned 2019 Lexus ES 350 has a base price of $40,525 including a $1,025 destination charge, a $550 increase over the last-generation model, Lexus announced last week. MORE: Lexus recalls...Read More»
2019 Lexus ES first drive: a luxury staple breaks into three-part harmony
Freed from its burden of being the mid-size sedan for every luxury buyer, the 2019 Lexus ES sedan, now in its seventh generation, grows slightly sharper in each of its several distinct flavors. The 2019 ES350 plays the middle-of-the-road luxury...Read More»
2018 Lexus ES 300h vs. 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid: Compare cars
The 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid and 2018 Lexus ES 300h are comfortable, luxurious cruisers with an ace up their sleeves. Thanks to gasoline-electric hybrid powertrains, these two cars are roomy enough for five passengers yet they're among the most...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2018
InventoryMore Inventory »
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Mazda MAZDA6
Similar Cars
Sign up for email updates
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Get updates about this model emailed to you
Looking for other models of the Lexus ES?Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2020 Lexus ES against the competitionCompare All Cars