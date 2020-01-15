2020 Lexus ES Preview

Our review of the 2020 Lexus ES is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Lexus ES if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 22 mpg City/33 mpg Hwy
Engine Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L
EPA Class Mid-Size Cars
Style Name FWD
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Direct Shift Automatic
News

2019 Lexus ES gets $40,525 base price, 44 mpg combined for hybrid version
Mid-size luxury will keep its mid-size price tag. The redesigned 2019 Lexus ES 350 has a base price of $40,525 including a $1,025 destination charge, a $550 increase over the last-generation model, Lexus announced last week. MORE: Lexus recalls...Read More»
2019 Lexus ES first drive: a luxury staple breaks into three-part harmony
Freed from its burden of being the mid-size sedan for every luxury buyer, the 2019 Lexus ES sedan, now in its seventh generation, grows slightly sharper in each of its several distinct flavors. The 2019 ES350 plays the middle-of-the-road luxury...Read More»
2018 Lexus ES 300h vs. 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid: Compare cars
The 2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid and 2018 Lexus ES 300h are comfortable, luxurious cruisers with an ace up their sleeves. Thanks to gasoline-electric hybrid powertrains, these two cars are roomy enough for five passengers yet they're among the most...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Lexus ES
8.0
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$39,750 - $45,210
The 2019 Lexus ES deletes “sedate” from its vocabulary.
2018
2018 Lexus ES
7.2
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$38,950 - $41,820
If you’re after a smooth, quiet, roomy, comforting luxury sedan that’s still good value, the 2018 Lexus ES may be one of the better choices.
2017
2017 Lexus ES
7.5
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$38,900 - $41,820
If it's cosseting luxury and a roomy interior you're after, the Lexus ES may be the car for you.
