What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover? What does it compare to?

The original luxury SUV, the Land Rover Range Rover continues to set the standard for automotive capability and comfort. It faces a variety of challengers, including the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, Cadillac Escalade, and Lexus LX. The Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan also aim for the higher end of the Range Rover’s market.

Is the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover a good SUV?

The Range Rover does it all. It offers a smooth ride, billy goat off-road capability, and lots of power with any engine, all while wrapping up to seven in exemplary luxury. That earns it a high TCC rating of 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover?

Everything, sort of. The fifth-generation Range Rover starts from scratch, but it was new for a short three-month run as a 2022 model. The 2023 model carries over with the new styling. It takes on a familiar profile but shaves much of the extraneous detail for a design that looks like it was carved from a billet of aluminum. It’s as elegant as ever, and it lacks chrome trim in favor of smooth surfaces and tight tolerances.

The fifth-generation Range Rover is based on a new aluminum-intensive platform that extends the wheelbase by about three inches while also adding a new long-wheelbase body style that adds another eight inches. The long wheelbase is available with the Range Rover’s first third-row seat to expand seating capacity from five to seven.

Inside, the Range Rover drips with as much luxury as ever while adding more technology. A 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster comes standard, as does a 13.1-inch center touchscreen. Rear-seat passengers can get a pair of rear infotainment screens as large as 13.1 inches. An Executive Class Comfort Plus package for the long wheelbase cuts rear capacity to two while adding an 8.0-inch control screen and making the right rear seat a first-class lounge.

Land Rover offers the Range Rover in SE, Autobiography, First Edition, and SV models.

Every Range Rover comes with an air suspension, adaptive dampers, and rear-axle steering. Engine choices start with a 395-hp turbo-6, and buyers can also get a V-8, now a 523-hp engine sourced from BMW. Both engines are teamed with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive that comes with low-range gearing and a Terrain Response system with settings for all kinds of on- and off-road surfaces. A plug-in hybrid version of the inline-6 is coming this year; an electric Range Rover is due in 2024

How much does the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover cost?

Land Rover loads up the Range Rover with features, but charges a minimum of $105,850 to play. That’s for a short-wheelbase body with the mild-hybrid inline-6. The long wheelbase costs $6,000 more and the V-8 adds another or $17,500. For that money, buyers get leather upholstery, 20-way power-adjustable heated front seats, a power-adjustable steering column, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, soft-close doors, a panoramic sunroof, and 21-inch alloy wheels.

Buyers can get many more features, as well as a variety of color and trim choices to personalize their vehicles on the $194,450 SV model.

Range Rover also provides plenty of safety features, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic high beams.

Where is the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover made?

In the U.K.