2022 Land Rover Range Rover Preview

Our review of the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover if you're interested in purchasing one.
Get a Quick Quote
Specs
Gas Mileage 18 mpg City/23 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6, 3.0 L
EPA Class No Data
Style Name SWB
Drivetrain Four Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic (8HP76) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shift and 2-speed electronically controlled transfer case
More Specs »
News

Land Rover Range Rover: The Car Connection's Best Luxury Vehicle to Buy 2018
Land Rover Range Rover: The Car Connection's Best Luxury Vehicle to Buy 2018
Few vehicles can conquer more of our planet than the Land Rover Range Rover. But we're not just talking about this ultra-luxury SUV's off-road ability. Sure, it'll make pebbles out of boulders and puddles out of rivers, but the Range Rover is just...Read More»
Land Rover Range Rover: The Car Connection's Best Luxury Vehicle to Buy 2017
Land Rover Range Rover: The Car Connection's Best Luxury Vehicle to Buy 2017
We need more entertainment than rear-seat DVD players. Swathed in leather and wrapped in wood are fine for nouveau riche; old money knows that conquering nature separates the one percent from the one-tenth percent. Refinement, restraint, and rule...Read More»
Even more Takata recalls: 563,000 Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz vehicles affected
Even more Takata recalls: 563,000 Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz vehicles affected
Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted a barrage of new recalls related to Takata's fatally flawed airbags. Over the weekend, the agency did so again, affecting cars and SUVs from luxury marques produced by Audi, BMW...Read More»
More News »
Previous Year Models
2021
2021 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Westminster Edition
7.8
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$92,000 - $211,000
The 2021 Range Rover is a true flagship—not just for its maker, but for SUVs in general.
2020
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
7.8
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$90,900 - $209,500
The Range Rover may have lost the crown of "most expensive SUV" to Bentley or Rolls-Royce, but it still sets the bar for style and class.
2019
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
7.8
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$89,500 - $209,500
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover is no longer peak ultra-luxury SUV, but it’s still the purist’s best British choice.
Inventory
More Inventory »
Looking for other models of the Land Rover Range Rover?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover against the competition
  • 2021 BMW X7 goes sinister with Dark Shadow Edition

    2021 BMW X7

    7.4
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Cadillac Escalade

    2021 Cadillac Escalade

    7.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Lexus LX

    2021 Lexus LX

    5.4
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    2021 Mercedes-Benz G Class

    6.6
    Compare Cars
  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class (GLS63 AMG)

    2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class

    7.4
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars