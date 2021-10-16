Our review of the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 18 mpg City/23 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6, 3.0 L
EPA Class No Data
Style Name SWB
Drivetrain Four Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic (8HP76) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shift and 2-speed electronically controlled transfer caseMore Specs »
News
Land Rover Range Rover: The Car Connection's Best Luxury Vehicle to Buy 2018
Few vehicles can conquer more of our planet than the Land Rover Range Rover. But we're not just talking about this ultra-luxury SUV's off-road ability. Sure, it'll make pebbles out of boulders and puddles out of rivers, but the Range Rover is just...Read More»
Land Rover Range Rover: The Car Connection's Best Luxury Vehicle to Buy 2017
We need more entertainment than rear-seat DVD players. Swathed in leather and wrapped in wood are fine for nouveau riche; old money knows that conquering nature separates the one percent from the one-tenth percent. Refinement, restraint, and rule...Read More»
Even more Takata recalls: 563,000 Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz vehicles affected
Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted a barrage of new recalls related to Takata's fatally flawed airbags. Over the weekend, the agency did so again, affecting cars and SUVs from luxury marques produced by Audi, BMW...Read More»
2021
2020
