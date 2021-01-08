What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover? What does it compare to?

Perched at the top of the SUV mountain, the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover is an ultra-luxurious SUV. Compare it to the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, BMW X7, and Cadillac Escalade.

Is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover a good car/SUV?

The Range Rover lineup celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, though it has only been in the U.S. for a little over 30 years. In that time, the big Rover has only been reworked four times, and the current model is just starting to show its age. Still, this is a fine, full-feature SUV that coddles in ways rivals still haven’t figured out, and its capability is nearly unmatched.

We rate the big Range Rover at 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover?

This year, the Range Rover celebrates its 50th anniversary with three several special editions, one of which celebrates the nameplate’s big year.

The Range Rover comes in two versions, the longer of which adds nearly eight more inches of rear leg room. Last redesigned for the 2013 model year, the look has become somewhat familiar, but it’s still stoic and elegant outside, and full of tech and luxury inside.

Short-wheelbase versions can be had with turbocharged inline-6 engines that put out between 355 and 395 hp, depending on the trim, a surprisingly frugal turbodiesel V-6 rated as high as 24 mpg combined, or even in plug-in hybrid form with a turbo-4 linked to an electric motor and a battery good for nearly 20 miles of electric-only driving.

Optional on short-wheelbase Rovers and standard on long-wheelbase versions is a 5.0-liter V-8 that puts out between 518 and 557 hp, enough to drop the 60-mph sprint to a hair over five seconds.

No matter what’s underhood, look for an 8-speed automatic transmission plus a proper two-speed transfer case and plenty of off-road goodies that give this luxurious ride serious capability unlikely to be explored by most owners. Hey, it’s there!

Even base Range Rovers are plenty plush inside, while high-zoot Autobiography versions are among the most opulent cars on the road today.

The Range Rover comes standard with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control, though adaptive cruise control is optional and rivals deliver more advanced driver-assistance systems.

How much does the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover cost?

The lineup starts at about $93,000 and climbs rapidly from there. Most buyers will be fine with the base powertrain, though we can’t blame you for exploring the turbodiesel or even the throaty V-8s.

Land Rover offers a staggering array of optional equipment, and we recommend adding the Drive Pro Pack with its adaptive cruise control and the Park Pack with its useful surround-view camera system, at the very least.

Where is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover made?

In England.