The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover is the latest in a long line of icons. Its styling has evolved at about the pace of rhinos, alligators, and the Porsche 911. That could be seen as a criticism when applied to other cars, but it’s not the case here—the Range Rover aesthetic has been near-perfect since its debut in 1972.

The lure is more than style, though. The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover also has go-anywhere capability and enough Old World in the interior to satisfy any royal family, even yours. With the right powertrain, it'll get you where you're going with effortless haste.

There aren’t many vehicles we test that are so well-rounded, which is why we've given it one of our highest ratings at 7.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The interior in the Range Rover speaks of taste and restraint. It isn't flashy, but it is exceedingly well done, a tasteful selection of color and material thoughtfully arranged with high-society style. Two screens simplify the center console and further pare down the minimalistic trappings, but the sleek interface comes with a steep learning curve. Standard equipment is plentiful but if you want more goodies just take a peek at the options sheet. Choices range from upholstery upgrades to custom paint shades.

Where Range Rover doesn't show restraint is under the hood. There's a goody bag of powertrains available, including Land Rover's excellent 5.0 V-8. Other choices include a turbodiesel and a plug-in hybrid. Whatever your preferred choice of combustion may be, it's likely available for the Range Rover.

You can't talk about a Range Rover without mentioning its impressive off-road chops. Yes, the only dirt most of these see is the gossip owners share with their passengers. But Range Rover hasn't forgotten its roots, and massive capability is present and accounted for even on base models. Full-time four-wheel drive is standard, as are multiple drive modes for various conditions. Optional equipment includes a trail-speed cruise control, electronically locking differentials, and other tech-based solutions to the age-old problem of impassable terrain. Opt for all of it and the resulting tab will be a big one—but you'll be able to go anywhere with ease.