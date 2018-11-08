The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover didn’t earn its SUV icon status overnight. It’s elevated the idea of all-terrain wagons for nearly 50 years now and despite arrivistes like the Bentayga and Cullinan and (gasp!) Navigator, it’s still an object of spendy-rich-people desire.

The reasons are pure and simple. In base, HSE, or Autobiography trim, it goes just about anywhere. It’s a perfect fashion accessory, a Chanel suit of an SUV shorn of excess detail. It’s roomy and comfortable enough for royalty—and we have the stock photos to prove it.

It’s one of our highest-rated vehicles at 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Few drivers will want more from today’s Range Rover—unless what they want is more buttons and baubles and jewelry. This isn’t like the newcomer Bentley and Rolls SUVs; the Range Rover’s almost abraded of detail, if you don’t count its crisply pressed aluminum body panels or its Calder-mobile LED headlights. The cabin’s austere compared to rivals, even more so since twin screens scraped the dash of most of its switches and knobs. Even so, a moment or two in a Range Rover tends to erase the notion that it lacks appeal.

This year, the Range Rover adds a plug-in hybrid model to its family, but we think internal combustion still does better by the big SUV. Its turbodiesel comes with more environmental concern than in the past, but it’s strong and lighter on fuel use than the supercharged V-6s found on other entry-level Rovers. Of course, more Range Rovers come with stupendous sticker prices—and with the supercharged V-8 that rips off 5.1-second 0-60 mph runs. Our hedonism runs along that vector, in case you wondered.

Every Range Rover has full-time four-wheel drive, a slew of off-road traction modes, available locking rear differentials, and a tow rating of 7,716 pounds (unless it’s a plug-in hybrid). In tandem with an air suspension and electric power steering, the Range Rover does a convincing impression of an ultra-luxury sedan most of the time, and of a more genteel Raptor the rest. It handles extremely well for its size, even when it’s not set up with the SVAutobiography model’s sport suspension tune. It can relax and peel off highway miles at a languid pace, and leave four or five passengers inside blissfully unaware that the road beneath them sucks, or isn’t even there.

Base Range Rovers lack for little, but top Autobiography editions have rear-seat tables, 1,700 watts of sound, drink refrigerators, and quilted semi-aniline leather trim. An executive-seating package for long-wheelbase Range Rovers gets the finest fixtures and palatial leg room, rightly earning royal approval. Priced from about $90,000 to well over $200,000, the 2019 Range Rover offers plenty of room for custom touches, too, whether they’re paint shades or leather choices.