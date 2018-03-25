The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover may be the definition of capability. It’s cool, calm, collected, and composed on any sort of terrain—from rocky trails to curvy canyons. The Range Rover is one of our highest-rated vehicles at 8.6 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With a nameplate dating back nearly 50 years, the 2018 Range Rover is something of a legend in its own time. Even the least expensive base short-wheelbase Range Rover will leave few wanting for more. The lineup climbs fast from there through HSE, Supercharged, Autobiography, and finally SV Autobiography Dynamic with increasing levels of opulence.

This year, the 2018 Range Rover lineup discards most hard buttons and knobs in favor of a pair of touchscreens. The screens are flashy tech not without their flaws, but they make even the most highly outfitted Range Rover feel worth its $200,000 price tag. Additionally, new front and rear seats offer more adjustment and an available massaging function. You’ll have to line up the 2018 with last year’s model to see the exterior differences, but revised LED headlights point the way forward.

Review continues below

Though the Range Rover name is now on several vehicles—the style-oriented Evoque and the family-ready Velar and Sport—the flagship needs no additional nomenclature.

A plug-in hybrid is due next year, but until then the lineup includes two V-6 engines—one gas and one diesel—plus a V-8 offered in two states of tune. For most drivers, the standard supercharged, gas-fueled 3.0-liter V-6 will be more than adequate. The optional turbodiesel boasts an impressive 24 mpg combined and is our favorite engine for most uses, but the supercharged 5.0-liter V-8s rated between 510 and 557 horsepower make for hedonistic grin-inducing choices.

All Range Rovers include standard full-time four-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic. A sophisticated traction and stability control system features modes tailored for a variety of on- and off-road use, plus a handy automatic mode that takes the guesswork out. With its height-adjustable, air-sprung suspension, the 2018 Range Rover is supremely capable off-road. What’s most impressive is that it out-handles many sports sedans on pavement, even in its most basic configuration. In normal use, the Range Rover is characteristically languid in its composure. It seems as if nothing short of the pockmarked pavement of a warzone will disturb its occupants, and even then the insulated glass and extensive sound-deadening will keep the outside world, well, outside.

The classically styled Range Rover pampers at every level, but Autobiography trims are especially comfortable with their quilted semi-aniline leather trim, rear-seat tables, dual refrigerators, and 1,700-watt Meridian audio system.

On all, a redesigned rear seating area provides exceptional comfort for outboard passengers this year, especially in long-wheelbase models that add an extra 7.3 inches of stretch-out space.

There’s plenty of room for customization when it comes to the Range Rover’s options, interior and exterior hues, and engine choices.