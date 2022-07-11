2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar HST
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar HST
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
The Car Connection
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
July 11, 2022

Buying tip

With the mild-hybrid inline-6 and a revamped infotainment system, the Velar might be our choice over the similar F-Pace—on looks alone.

features & specs

P250 R-Dynamic S
P250 S
P340 R-Dynamic S
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
MSRP
$62,400
MSRP
$60,300
MSRP
$69,200
The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a style statement with impressive performance.

What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar? What does it compare to?

The Range Rover Velar is a five-seat crossover SUV that blends SUV styling and at least a dose of Land Rover off-road ability with impressive road manners. Shop it against the Audi Q5, Porsche Macan, and Volvo XC60.  

Is the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar a good car/SUV?

The Velar is more than just a pretty face. It’s impressive in just about any situation, and its lineup includes a strong mild-hybrid engine. We give the Velar a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

A new range-topping HST edition gets a 395-hp version of the mild-hybrid inline-6 now fitted to many Velars, and it comes with adaptive dampers and air springs, as well as a set of drive modes all on top of its sport suspension tuning. On Velar range, a surround-view camera system and automatic park assist are available.

With its Range Rover-lite looks outside and an interior so elegant it could be Scandinavian, the Velar is a style-forward choice that makes nearly all of its rivals look frumpy. For a price, Land Rover will paint and upholster one in just about any hue or material you like. 

Underneath its pretty body, the Velar shares its underpinnings with the Jaguar F-Pace—no bad thing, we say. Interior space is good for four passengers or five in a pinch, and there is enough cargo room for a family road trip. 

The Velar lineup starts with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that puts 247 hp to all four wheels. Land Rover’s strong 3.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged inline-6, which puts out between 340 and 395 horsepower, comes with some R-Dynamic S versions and with the HST. This engine features a 48-volt electrical system, which saves fuel and can add power. The Velar moves with authority with the new inline-6, and its handling matches that of its F-Pace cousin. 

Interior space is fine for four large passengers, but the roofline is low. A panoramic glass roof lights up the cabin, and Land Rover squashes road roar even more with an active noise cancellation system. Few vehicles match the Velar’s understated glamour; its interior finishes are sublime.

The Velar comes with a good level of standard active safety gear, though adaptive cruise control is optional. An available surround-view camera system should help reduce the risk of curbing those fancy wheels, too. 

The Velar sports the latest Land Rover infotainment system, which uses two screens but now powers through a flatter menu structure more speedily. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are again included. 

How much does the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar cost?

Don’t expect to find yourself behind the wheel of a Velar for less than $61,000. The new HST costs at least $80,475. 

Where is the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar made?

In the United Kingdom.

10

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Styling

The Velar doesn’t have a bad line, inside or out.

Is the Land Rover Range Rover Velar a good-looking car?

By SUV standards, the 2021 Range Rover Velar is as balanced as they come. We rate it at a perfect 10.

The Velar channels Land Rover’s bigger SUVs but dials them into a slipperier shape. Look for the signature clamshell-style hood, wide grille, and narrow headlights, plus an airy roofline. It’s as sleek and supple as a low-cut European wagon, with a lithe stance that doesn’t look at all like a traditional SUV.

Inside, the dual screens are hardly a distraction. The Velar makes a statement with understatement, just as the Volvo SUVs do. Spend some time working through Land Rover’s configurator before taking home the first Velar you see. There are many trim finishes and upholsteries to sort between.

7

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Performance

The Range Rover Velar is a balanced on-road performer with some off-road ability.

Is the Range Rover Velar 4WD?

All versions of the Land Rover Range Rover Velar are four-wheel drive, though even with the optional air suspension that provides nearly 10 inches of ground clearance this is a city slicker SUV. 

How fast is the Range Rover Velar?

The Velar is plenty quick in base form, downright rapid with its available turbocharged and supercharged inline-6 power. We score the Velar at 7 out of 10 for its ride and handling and its impressive acceleration in base trim.

The turbo-4 is rated at 247 hp, which zips this SUV to 60 mph in a quoted 7.1 seconds. The base engine works well enough with the 8-speed automatic transmission, even though the control knob is mildly annoying. Engine noise and vibration leave a lasting impression, though—and not a great one.

A turbocharged and supercharged 3.0-liter inline-6 came to the Velar in 2021. It sports a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds power off the line and smooths out the Velar’s start/stop motions. It’s so well-integrated that it’s barely noticeable, except when comparing gas mileage with the former supercharged V-6. In the R-Dynamic S, it churns out 335 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, dropping 0-60 mph times of 6.0 seconds. The HST gets the high-output version, tuned to 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque; it’s capable of 0-60 mph runs in 5.2 seconds. 

The Velar offers a comfortable ride even in its stock configuration. The optional air suspension is smoother yet, even with wheels up to 20 inches in diameter. Bigger wheels are optional, but skip them unless you live where roads are absolutely flawless—and then drop us a note so we can move there, too. 

The Velar delivers crisp handling with less lean into corners than the tall ride height would suggest, further blurring the line between SUVs and passenger cars. R-Dynamic versions are more about looks than actual performance enhancements. The optional electronic active rear differential features brake-based torque vectoring that grabs an inside caliper to help the SUV rotate through corners with aplomb, but it’s a pricey option few buyers are likely to select. Velar HSTs get the most complex but the most rewarding setup, with air springs, adaptive damping, and trick braking that reduces understeer with selective anti-lock application.

8

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Comfort & Quality

The Range Rover Velar is beautifully outfitted inside.

 

Stretching about 190 inches between its bumpers, the Land Rover Range Rover Velar has plenty of space inside for four adults and their gear. Base versions are just fine, while those with a few options are downright decadent. We rate the Velar at 8 out of 10 on the TCC scale with points for front seat comfort, materials, and cargo space.

The front thrones are all-day comfortable and the airy cabin provides good forward vision. Rear-seat riders will be fine in the outboard seats, though three abreast is a big ask. Pay extra for the power-reclining rear seats should you have tall friends or teenage kids since rear-seat head room is just OK.

Cargo space is reasonable at about 34 cubic feet with the second row upright. Figure about double that space with the rear seats folded, and Land Rover will gladly sell you roof cross bars for even more luggage-carrying ability.

Leather is standard, and Land Rover’s attention to detail is on par with Volvo. Gorgeous touches such as Union Jack patterns to the seat perforations elevate this SUV even more than its price tag suggests.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Safety

The Range Rover Velar hasn’t been crash tested.

How safe is the Range Rover Velar?

We don’t exactly know how the Range Rover Velar will hold up in a crash since it hasn’t been tested, but it comes standard with plenty of collision-avoidance gear. 

Automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system are standard across the line. Active lane control, steering assist for the adaptive cruise control, and a few other items are optional.

Outward vision rearward can be a little tricky due to chunky roof pillars and a high belt line.

8

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Features

It’s hardly a value, but beautiful trim makes the 2023 Velar worth the cost.

Land Rover offers the 2021 Range Rover Velar with a wide array of options and trims that make this SUV feel special in just about every form. We rate it at 8 out of 10 thanks to good base and great optional equipment plus a twin-screen infotainment system. 

A 4-year/50,000-mile warranty is standard, but Land Rovers don’t get the free maintenance included with Jaguars. 

Which Range Rover Velar should I buy?

Land Rover offers the Velar in three basic forms that vary by engine output. The base car costs $61,575 before options, but we would spend the extra $8,900 for the inline-6. All things considered, that’s not a big jump in cost for much more power. Standard features include leather upholstery, heated front seats, 19-inch wheels, a panoramic glass roof, 14-way power front seats, 12-speaker Meridian audio, and twin 10.0-inch touchscreens that govern infotainment (including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and automatic climate control

The latest Pivi Pro infotainment system works much better in the Velar than Land Rover’s older systems. It’s more responsive, omits confusing layering of functions on screen, and has wireless smartphone compatibility, so it’s easy to override with CarPlay or Android as you see fit.

Skip the $63,675 R-Dynamic S with the base engine unless you like its looks—but the R-Dynamic trim is a great platform for the inline-6, for a total price of $70,475.

Land Rover charges extra for most paint colors—as much as $9,200 for a special white. Spend instead for the configurable digital instrument cluster, head-up display, and adaptive cruise control with steering assist.

How much is a fully loaded Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

The Velar HST costs $80,475, before options.

2

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Fuel Economy

Power comes with a penalty.

Is the Land Rover Range Rover Velar good on gas?

We’ve made our fuel-economy scoring tougher this year, given the advent of more electric cars on the market. Our Velar score of 2 out of 10 here is based on the base turbo-4, which was rated last year at 20 mpg city, 26 highway, 23 combined. It’s 20/26/22 mpg for the mid-range R-Dynamic S, and 19/25/21 mpg for the HST.

Land Rover says that the Velar needs premium unleaded.

The Car Connection Consumer Review

$60,300
MSRP based on P250 S
7.0
Overall
Expert Rating
Styling 10
Performance 7
Comfort & Quality 8
Safety N/A
Features 8
Fuel Economy 2
