What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar? What does it compare to?

The Range Rover Velar is a five-seat crossover SUV that blends SUV styling and at least a dose of Land Rover off-road ability with impressive road manners. Shop it against the Audi Q5, Porsche Macan, and Volvo XC60.

Is the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar a good car/SUV?

The Velar is more than just a pretty face. It’s impressive in just about any situation, and its lineup includes a strong mild-hybrid engine. We give the Velar a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

A new range-topping HST edition gets a 395-hp version of the mild-hybrid inline-6 now fitted to many Velars, and it comes with adaptive dampers and air springs, as well as a set of drive modes all on top of its sport suspension tuning. On Velar range, a surround-view camera system and automatic park assist are available.

With its Range Rover-lite looks outside and an interior so elegant it could be Scandinavian, the Velar is a style-forward choice that makes nearly all of its rivals look frumpy. For a price, Land Rover will paint and upholster one in just about any hue or material you like.

Underneath its pretty body, the Velar shares its underpinnings with the Jaguar F-Pace—no bad thing, we say. Interior space is good for four passengers or five in a pinch, and there is enough cargo room for a family road trip.

The Velar lineup starts with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that puts 247 hp to all four wheels. Land Rover’s strong 3.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged inline-6, which puts out between 340 and 395 horsepower, comes with some R-Dynamic S versions and with the HST. This engine features a 48-volt electrical system, which saves fuel and can add power. The Velar moves with authority with the new inline-6, and its handling matches that of its F-Pace cousin.

Interior space is fine for four large passengers, but the roofline is low. A panoramic glass roof lights up the cabin, and Land Rover squashes road roar even more with an active noise cancellation system. Few vehicles match the Velar’s understated glamour; its interior finishes are sublime.

The Velar comes with a good level of standard active safety gear, though adaptive cruise control is optional. An available surround-view camera system should help reduce the risk of curbing those fancy wheels, too.

The Velar sports the latest Land Rover infotainment system, which uses two screens but now powers through a flatter menu structure more speedily. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are again included.

How much does the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar cost?

Don’t expect to find yourself behind the wheel of a Velar for less than $61,000. The new HST costs at least $80,475.

Where is the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar made?

In the United Kingdom.