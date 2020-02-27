The 2020 Velar doesn’t quite bring Range Rover-level opulence to the masses, but it comes awfully close. This luxurious five-seater is stunning to behold and a delight to drive. We rate the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar at 7.6 out of 10, and certain configurations would score even higher if looked at individually. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the lineup swaps out a frugal turbodiesel for a powerful V-8 paired with a buttoned-down suspension in the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition (SVO) for a one-year run. It joins base S trim and R-Dynamic trim in S and HSE. The Velar S starts at $57,325, including $1,025 destination fee, and the top SVO jumps to $91,815. Before options.

Power outputs range from 247 to 380 horsepower in Velars intended for mere mortals, while the new for 2020 SVO cranks out 550 hp. All-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission are standard fare across the lineup. The Velar shares its bones with the Jaguar F-Pace, and while it’s not quite as sharp as its fellow Brit, this Range Rover goes down the road wonderfully. The optional air suspension swallows bumps better than the stock coils and can be raised or lowered for off-roading or to improve highway fuel economy.

The dignified exterior gives way to a gorgeous, high-tech interior. A pair of touchscreens handle virtually every vehicle function, and Land Rover offers a digital instrument cluster for those who simply need another screen. Beautiful details and an array of high-grade trims help elevate the Velar above its F-Type cousin, not to mention SUVs costing even more than the already pricey Range Rover.

The Velar doesn’t try to be a family hauler like the seven-seat Range Rover Sport, and that’s just fine with us. Its two rows offer decent space and its cargo space is usefully arranged.

Equipment is good across the line, with active safety tech, smartphone integration, and other niceties all standard. Fuel economy isn’t a bright spot after the departure of last year’s turbodiesel, but a base Velar isn’t a huge guzzler.