Don’t believe in evolution? Here’s our proof du jour: the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SUV. For most of the last century, SUVs were brutes with buckboard rides, while sedans and coupes had the aching rooflines and the fit-for-royalty cockpits.

The 2019 Range Rover Velar has both, and with 9.9 inches of ground clearance and a Land Rover badge, it’ll get somewhere off-road. How far depends on your tenacity more than its, we’d bet.

With the Velar, Range Rover badgework no longer means formality. It means expressive looks, wide-ranging performance, and decent interior space, with a twin-screen cockpit right out of science fiction, circa 1970—when the first Land Rover made its debut.

Review continues below

We give the 2019 Velar a 7.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Priced from about $50,000 to more than $70,000, Velars both base and plush wear a suit swiped right from Savile Row. The Land Rover pen’s been sharper on the Evoque, but not more appealing. The Velar’s exquisite balance of SUV stance and fastback taper is entirely new to the brand, and seems assuredly timeless. With the big wheels, a lighter body color and a black roof, the Velar draws stares like no other SUV we’ve driven. Its interior may be festooned with digital screens, but its waves of pressed and textured leather and the Velar’s available wool seating mute the future and hit the right classic notes.

The 2019 Velar taps three engines, an 8-speed automatic, and standard four-wheel drive for its obedient behavior on and off road. The base engine’s a turbo-4 powered by gas, which needs more prodding with the free shift paddles; the turbodiesel-4 lags a bit behind it in response, but overdelivers on fuel economy. Fine choices, but we’d stick with the 380-horsepower supercharged V-6 that shuttles the Velar to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, and softens its ride with a set of air springs. It steers well and rides even better, despite big wheels, if it’s not quite as crisp (or harsh) as a similarly specified Jaguar F-Pace.

Front passengers soak up lots of old-world eye candy in high-dollar Velars, with their leather dash and swaths of brushes aluminum. Massive touchscreens on the center console run all the secondary systems, and govern the Velar’s traction management, its infotainment, and its navigation, all with a tap, a swipe, a pinch, and a zoom. As glamorous as it is in leather, we’d spend more for a woolen cockpit with undeniable star power. The rear seats confine tall passengers a bit more than they should, but the Velar accepts more cargo than a business-class ticket flyer gets for free these days.

Aside from its swell touchscreens, the Velar now comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic emergency braking, and can be trimmed with a panoramic roof, 23-speaker audio, and active lane control. It’s responsive, sharp, and devastatingly gorgeous, no matter how it’s ordered.