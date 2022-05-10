What kind of car is the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport? What does it compare to?

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a luxury SUV that is the slightly smaller (but still rather expensive) sibling to the full-fledged Range Rover. It competes against other mid-size luxury SUVs including the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE Class, Lexus GX, and Porsche Cayenne.

Is the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport a good SUV?

Review continues below

We’re withholding final judgment until we get to drive it, but the last Range Rover Sport earned high marks with a score of 7.8 out of 10 for its appealing mix of comfort, performance, and off-road capability. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

The Range Rover Sport is fully redesigned for 2023 with new powertrains and updated styling that brings it more in line with the sleek look pioneered by the redesigned Range Rover.

Range Rover pioneered the sleek look of modern SUVs and the new Range Rover Sport stretches that principle to an extreme. There are some creases and lines down the front and sides of the vehicle but you lose them quickly. With the door handles retracting into the body, the Sport appears almost porpoise-like in its apparent smoothness. Thinly banded headlights match equally skinny taillights that flank the Land Rover logo in its all-caps glory.

The powertrain options have also gotten a makeover. The diesel is gone and electrification abounds. All of the inline-6 engines feature some kind of electric boost, with the P360 and P400 sharing a mild-hybrid system and the P440e offering a plug-in hybrid setup with an estimated 48 miles of all-electric range. Topping off the model line is a 523-hp twin-turbo V-8, with a fully electric model to follow in 2024.

A stiffer platform underpins the new Range Rover Sport and a dynamic air suspension system comes standard on all models. First Edition models come with an electronic roll control system that offers enhanced body control. All-wheel drive is also standard and the adaptive cruise control has been updated to work in off-road conditions, alongside a terrain detection system that automatically adjusts how the vehicle drives to external conditions. The 2023 Range Rover Sport also adds an all-wheel steering system and the rear wheels can turn up to 7.3 degrees to tighten the SUV’s turning radius at low speeds and increase stability at highway speeds.

Inside, a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen with haptic feedback floats above the center console. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard. A 13.7-inch instrument cluster features high-resolution graphics and a customizable layout. Land Rover has also installed an updated active noise cancellation system to filter out tire and road noise, but when the vehicle is placed into its “Dynamic” driving mode the engine noise is enhanced. Available features include 22-way power adjustable front seats with massage functions and winged headrests.

The Range Rover Sport is also well equipped on the safety front, with automatic emergency braking, a surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, active lane control, and traffic sign recognition.

How much does the 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport cost?

The 2023 Range Rover Sport starts at $84,350 (including a $1,350 destination charge) for P36- SE base models with the mild-hybrid inline-6. Prices jump to $105,550 for the P440e plug-in hybrid and $122,850 for the P530 First Edition with the powerful V-8.

Where is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport made?

In England.