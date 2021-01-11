What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Range Rover Sport is a luxurious SUV equally at home on- or off-road. Shop it against the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90.

Is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport a good car/SUV?

Absolutely, and Land Rover knows it. There’s no bargain in this lineup, but the Range Rover Sport represents a masterful balance between performance, capability, and comfort. It’s a 7.8 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

This year, the Range Rover Sport adds a few new special editions as well as a more advanced climate control filtration system.

The Range Rover Sport comes in one body style that’s about five inches shorter than the smallest Range Rover, though a third row of seats is optional.

The Sport’s body and interior have lines that clearly echo the bigger Range Rover, albeit with a deceptive lower-to-the-ground appearance. The Sport is just as capable when the going gets rough, especially with optional off-road goodies that give it the kind of four-wheeling tech needed to explore the great outdoors.

Of course, we recognize that most Sports will never leave the pavement, and that’s all right. These SUVs ride and handle exceptionally well. A slew of engine choices—from frugal turbodiesel and plug-in hybrid to thirsty but powerful V-8s—will give you a full day of test-driving, should your budget allow. Most buyers will wind up with the base inline-6, and that’s no bad thing. It’s plenty powerful and really not all that thirsty given the performance. Expect around 20 mpg with the inline-6.

The Sport is plush and comfortable inside, with good room in rows one and two. The optional third row is for kids only, and even then there are more spacious SUV and van choices that make more sense for big families.

These SUVs come loaded with tech, including twin touchscreens that handle audio, climate, and vehicle settings. There’s a lot to unpack with these, though standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility can take the edge off.

The Range Rover Sport has mass on its side, which should help in a collision, but crash tests haven’t been performed by the IIHS or the NHTSA. Also, adaptive cruise control is an optional extra on every Sport—plan to pay up for it if you intend to hit the open road.

How much does the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport cost?

The 2021 Range Rover Sport starts at around $70,000, a price that can be doubled with bigger engines and decadent features.

A nicely-equipped base SE will run you about $80,000, or figure either side of $100,000 for one of the more powerful or more frugal engine options.

Where is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport made?

In England.