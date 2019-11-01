2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Preview

Our review of the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Engine Turbo/Supercharger Gas/Electric I-6, 3.0 L
EPA Class Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD
Style Name Turbo i6 MHEV SE
Drivetrain Four Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/CommandShift
News

29K Land Rover SUVs recalled over doors that may open unexpectedly
A batch of 2016 Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs are subject to a new recall to fix doors that could open without warning. The British luxury brand filed the recall with the NHTSA in May and the documents were published and made...Read More»
Land Rover Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, LR4 Recalled To Fix Unlocking Doors &amp; Detaching Roof
Jaguar Land Rover has issued two recalls affecting nearly 66,000 owners of late-model Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and LR4 SUVs. According to bulletins posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Range Rover and Range Rover...Read More»
2013-2015 Land Rover Range Rover Recalled To Fix Software Flaw That Could Cause Airbag Failure
Jaguar Land Rover is recalling nearly 62,000 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles from the 2013, 2014, and 2015 model years. According to a bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those vehicles may suffer...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport (P400e PHEV)
7.8
Expert Rating
$67,500 - $114,500
The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport climbs to the peak of the luxury-SUV niche with its tasteful looks and exceptional performance.
2018
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dragon Challenge
8.0
Expert Rating
$66,750 - $113,600
The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is near the top of the luxury SUV mountain—mostly because it can climb there without trouble.
2017
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
8.2
Expert Rating
$65,650 - $111,350
Blending sport and utility like almost no other SUV, the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is impressive in any configuration.
