Specs
Engine Turbo/Supercharger Gas/Electric I-6, 3.0 L
EPA Class Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD
Style Name Turbo i6 MHEV SE
Drivetrain Four Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/CommandShiftMore Specs »
News
29K Land Rover SUVs recalled over doors that may open unexpectedly
A batch of 2016 Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs are subject to a new recall to fix doors that could open without warning. The British luxury brand filed the recall with the NHTSA in May and the documents were published and made...Read More»
Land Rover Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, LR4 Recalled To Fix Unlocking Doors & Detaching Roof
Jaguar Land Rover has issued two recalls affecting nearly 66,000 owners of late-model Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and LR4 SUVs. According to bulletins posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Range Rover and Range Rover...Read More»
2013-2015 Land Rover Range Rover Recalled To Fix Software Flaw That Could Cause Airbag Failure
Jaguar Land Rover is recalling nearly 62,000 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles from the 2013, 2014, and 2015 model years. According to a bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those vehicles may suffer...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2018
