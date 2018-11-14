Yes, it has a wagon body. And yes, it also has four-wheel drive that can handle terrain most crossovers cannot. But the 2019 Range Rover Sport also has excellent ride and handling—better than the bigger Range Rover’s, while it shares its wide range of drivetrains.

We think the Sport’s impressive in almost every performance context, which is why we give it a 9 here. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

At its lowest price rung, the Range Rover Sport builds ample speed with a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6. Land Rover rates SE and HSE models at 340 horsepower, while HSE Dynamic editions ratchet that up to 380 hp. Coupled to a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic and full-time four-wheel drive, these models can pull to 60 mph in as little as 6.8 seconds, a half-second quicker than in the bigger Range Rover.

The next rung on the gas performance ladder comes with a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8, also sent out in dueling specifications. On Supercharged, HSE Dynamic, and Autobiography versions, it’s rated at 518 hp and 461 lb-ft, good for a 0-60 mph time of 5.0 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph. It’s the one we’d choose, if it weren’t for the Sport SVR’s tuend version of the same engine, which makes 575 hp and 561 lb-ft. It can hit 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, with a brash, loud V-8 soundtrack that’s borderline bratty. For $114,000, it doesn’t need to worry about things like manners.

Two more fuel-efficient models are on tap for 2019. The turbodiesel Range Rover Sport chugs back into the lineup, powered by a 254-hp V-6 with 440 lb-ft of torque, and acceleration about a half-second slower than the other V-6. Land Rover quotes 658 miles of driving range on a single tank of diesel; it’s quiet and not clattery, and turns in highway mileage in the high 20s. Still, we think the future will line up better with the Sport P400e, the plug-in hybrid now joining the Range Rover Sport lineup. New this year, it pairs a turbo-4 engine with a 13.1-kwh battery pack and a 114-hp electric motor for a total of 398 hp and a predicted electric-only driving range of about 25 miles. The turbo-4’s muffled by extensive sound deadening, and the plug-in hybrid can reach 60 mph in 6.3 seconds; aside from price, the plug-in’s most obvious demerit is tow rating, down from 7,716 pounds on all other RR Sports to 5,511 lb.

Off-road and on

Fitted with standard four-wheel drive, and with drive modes that can be augmented with a low-speed transfer case, the Range Rover Sport trundles through mud and snow and gravel with dogged determination. It can change its shift quality, throttle tip-in, and its traction and stability controls to adapt to the road or trail surface, and even on street tires, is capable of deep-woods adventure.

The Sport’s Auto program, which takes the burden of figuring out those modes and situations, is just the beginning. The Sport can be geared and programmed to wade through up to 33.5 inches of water, measured now by a wade-sensing system that’s new this year. It can cruise over obstacles that fit under its axles, with its 9.3 inches of ground clearance. Or it can let all of its guards down, and let its tires spin, while it drifts through dunes in Sand mode.

What most other SUVs can’t do, is hide those talents under a layer of gentility. The Range Rover Sport doesn’t just paper over its off-road credentials: it practically smothers them, with the same air suspension firmed up to handle body lean in deep corners, with its drive modes set into their most adventurous Sport modes.

Even without dipping into the SVR well, the Range Rover Sport blends in the kind of fluid ride and deliberate body control that a good mid-size sport sedan reels off by rote. When it’s locked down in street mode—especially in the scorching SVR version—the Range Rover Sport can ape the best maneuvers of the bigger Jaguar sedans. It’s not quite a replacement for a four-door, with its weight carried high, but what drivers today wouldn’t be willing to give up that sensation for the extra room and for the Land Rover panache?

