The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport seems to do it all.

The luxury SUV is opulent, comfortable, good looking, tremendously capable, and remarkably quick—almost unbelievably quick in top models.

All things that our rating system prioritizes, which is how we arrive at a very high 8.0 out of 10 for the Range Rover Sport. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

You’d be correct to assume that none of that comes cheaply. The Range Rover Sport is offered in SE, HSE, HSE Dynamic, Supercharged, Autobiography, and SVR trim levels that start at $67,745 and reach all the way past $114,000.

The news this year is a new infotainment system inside and a handful of changes outside. The sleek and sharp new infotainment system comes via the Range Rover Velar and boasts twin 10-inch touchscreens for infotainment, vehicle functions, and climate control. Dubbed “Touch Pro Duo” by Land Rover, the system is impressive in its display and simplicity.

Range Rover offers a trio of engines under hood, with a few permutations among them. The base engine is a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 that offers 340 or 380 hp, depending on configuration. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel leads efficiency on the highway with EPA ratings at 28 mpg on the highway. A supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 is available on top trims with 518 or 575 hp. The latter propels the Range Rover Sport SVR to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds.

In all cases, the Range Rover Sport is teamed with an 8-speed automatic and standard four-wheel drive that can scramble up a mountain if you’re daring to take that six-figure SUV into unmapped territory.

Nominally a “5+2,” the Range Rover Sport works best for four adults to sit in high luxury. The seats are shod with leather hides as standard, and only get better by throwing more money at it. A cramped third row is optional on HSE and higher trims and it’s best left to occasional use for children.

No Range Rover Sport is poorly equipped, and all models feature leather upholstery, dual 10-inch touchscreens, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone climate control, 19-inch wheels, and Range Rover’s legendary capability, including the ability to ford up to 3 feet of water.