Likes
- Still a fashionista
- Turbo-4 performance
- Composed ride
- Somewhat more spacious
- Fabulous interior finishes
Dislikes
- Less crisp bodywork
- Snug interior space
- Slim seats won’t fit all bodies
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has discreet but obvious good taste—and good handling, too.
What kind of SUV is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque? What does it compare to?
The Evoque is a five-seat luxury crossover that trades on the Land Rover and Range Rover names for its SUV credibility—but dresses in runway-fashion attire. It’s sleek and talented like its rivals—the BMW X3, the Volvo XC60, and the Benz GLC.
Is the 2021 Range Rover Evoque a good SUV?
For the fashion-conscious, yes. It’s also a better Evoque than the first Land Rover effort under the name. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2021 Range Rover Evoque?
The Evoque’s adopted a new infotainment system that has built-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Active lane control and a surround-view camera system are now standard.
Redesigned for 2020, the current Evoque takes a more refined approach to the stiletto style applied to the first-generation model. This one’s softer, with taller sides, slimmer glass, and bigger wheels. Its more refined approach echoes in the cabin, where digital displays and natural textiles and trim wash over it with low-gloss, modern appeal.
A 246-hp turbo-4 gives the Evoque energetic punch from stoplights and carries it to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds, with a quoted top speed of 143 mph. It’s quieter than the older version, and its 9-speed automatic is more confident and quick in its shifts. The ride has softened thanks to a redesigned suspension, but it’s still grippy and enjoyable to thread through winding esses—and able to traverse pitted muck thanks to its many traction modes. It’s not the hardcore off-roader as its bigger siblings, but it can tread through almost two feet of water or manage steep inclines with electronic hill-descent control.
It’s still more on the compact side of the equation, but the Evoque’s spacious enough for four adults. The front chairs could be softer and more accommodating, and head room can be too slim under its panoramic sunroof, but cargo space is good.
Every Evoque has automatic emergency braking and a surround-view camera system; other cameras generate a rear view in the rear-view mirror, or lay out the view ahead of the wheels for early obstacle detection. As of now, the IIHS and NHTSA haven’t tested its crashworthiness.
How much does the 2021 Range Rover Evoque cost?
Priced from $44,350, the 2021 Evoque has 18-inch wheels, 10-way power front seats, and a new twin-screen infotainment system. More expensive versions have a panoramic sunroof, a blacked-out roof, 21-inch wheels, and eucalyptus trim—and a sticker price of at least $54,450.
Where is the 2021 Range Rover Evoque made?
In England.
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Styling
The Evoque’s traded in its sharp stilettos for a chunkier low heel.
Is the Range Rover Evoque a good-looking car?
The Evoque started life as a swanky stiletto; in its second generation, it’s softened into a low wedge. It’s still a styling statement and a standout in crossover SUVs, so we give it an 8 here, three points above average—one for its cabin, and two for its body.
The Evoque hardly looks like the Discovery Sport with which it shares running gear. It’s more an angular cousin of the Velar, an almost unadorned wedge with pop-out door handles, a honeycomb grille, and coppery trim. It’s lost some crisp lines from its first generation, but it’s still outlandish and stylish, especially in black trim and with a blacked-out roof—the German rainbow of color combos.
The cockpit’s more restrained, but its sublime look combines digital displays, woven or leather upholstery, and metallic sheens with confidence. It’s spare, and does benefit from some spending-up on the order form; we’d pass on the leather and take the Kvadrat textile seats or the eucalyptus fabric that lend it a tailored feel.
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Performance
Quieter, quicker, and more composed, the 2021 Range Rover Evoque improves in all performance vectors.
The Evoque’s punchy turbo-4 earns our respect, and so does its dartlike handling. It’s a 7 for performance, even if it’s shorn of most of the Land Rover off-road mystique.
All Evoques now have a 246-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, with a higher-output and mild-hybrid companion dropped this model year. All-wheel drive’s standard, and so is a 9-speed automatic.
How fast is the Range Rover Evoque?
The Evoque’s tipped for lots of low-end grunt and usable traction. The turbo hits peak torque at a low 1,300 rpm, which helps it turn in 0-60 mph times of 7.0 seconds. Quiet and vibration-free—unlike the first-gen Evoque—this engine’s energy is infectious, though it’s pulling between 3,935 and 4,075 lb before passengers and cargo get tallied.
Is the Range Rover Evoque 4WD?
The Evoque’s 9-speed doesn’t fiddle around like its predecessor, and it’s coupled to an all-wheel-drive system with the ability to decouple from the rear end, in the name of saving fuel. It’s not linked to a low-speed gearbox, though; the Evoque’s traction systems are programmed to extract trail-driving ability from its less complex mechanicals. It’s good enough for whomever would drive this pointy luxury dart down a flinty goat trail—as we did in hilly Greece—and does it primarily in an automatic mode that thinks out all the traction problems for the driver. It can tow 3,968 pounds of trailer and wade through 23.6 inches of water, enough to scratch most off-road itches.
It’s also a sophisticated urban shuttle. With its manual paddle shifters in play and its hefty steering engaged, the Evoque needles through esses like a tall hatchback—which it is. Hydraulic front bushings quell its formerly stiff ride, even with 21-inch wheels.
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Comfort & Quality
The Evoque has a sleek cabin with snug passenger space.
The Evoque’s passenger space still sits on the snug side, and its front seats could be more cushy. The cabin’s a polished gem and cargo space shines, so it’s a 7 here.
The Evoque shares a chassis with the Discovery Sport, but it’s 172.1 inches long, and sits on a 105.6-inch wheelbase. There’s similar space for front passengers as in the Sport—and as we’ve found in the Sport, the Evoque’s front seats could stand better padding and softer bolsters. Their 10-way adjustment can grow to 16 ways, and distinct from the Disco Sport, they can be wrapped in handsome eucalyptus-fiber cloth or a woven material that’s low-key fabulous. The whole of the cockpit’s much richer than its Disco kin, with its leather-wrapped dash and with a spare elegance that comes off less spartan.
It helps to be a sample size if you’re riding in the middle seat; the rear seat’s narrow for three across but two adults fit well, as long as they don’t need more than the usual head room—particularly under the available sliding glass roof.
The Evoque totes 21.5 cubic feet of cargo behind the rear seats, or 50.5 cubic feet behind the fronts, easily accessed from the power-optional tailgate.
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Safety
The NHTSA and IIHS haven’t spoken.
How safe is the Range Rover Evoque?
We don’t have a score for the Evoque because it hasn’t been crash-tested yet. All Evoques come with all-wheel drive, low-speed automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view camera system—good thing, given limited outward vision to the rear quarters—and active lane control.
Most models can be configured with full-speed automatic emergency braking, which comes with blind-spot monitors and adaptive cruise control.
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Features
Nifty camera systems and fancy cloth seats add up to one rich ride.
The Evoque has become one plush little SUV, one that has graceful trimmings and square feet of digital displays.
We rate it an 8 for features. It misses a point for warranty—its 4-year/50,000-mile plan doesn’t include free service like Jaguars do—but it picks up points for its new twin-screen infotainment system, and its robust standard and available features.
Which Range Rover Evoque should I buy?
With its newly standard surround-view camera system and active lane control, it’s hard to pass up the base $44,350 Evoque S. It comes with LED headlights, 10-way power front seats, 18-inch wheels, and Land Rover’s new twin-screen infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The $45,950 R-Dynamic S gains cosmetic touches such as gray and copper trim.
You’ll have to spend up to the $49,050 Evoque to gain 14-way front seats and a power tailgate as standard equipment—or opt into the $50,650 R-Dynamic SE, with its 20-inch wheels.
How much is a fully loaded Range Rover Evoque?
The $54,450 Evoque HSE sports Meridian sound, a gesture-controlled tailgate, a rear camera mirror, 16-way front seats, and full-speed automatic emergency braking.
Options include leather upholstery, eucalyptus wood trim, 21-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a camera system that projects a 180-degree view of the road ahead on the upper touchscreen, ideal for off-roading or parking aid.
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Fuel Economy
The new Range Rover Evoque loses its mild-hybrid edition.
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque good on gas?
Land Rover’s smallest crossover SUV isn’t great for fuel economy.
The Feds rate the 2021 Evoque at 20 mpg city, 27 highway, 22 combined—and that earns a score of 4 here. Last year’s mild-hybrid edition has been discontinued, but it didn’t post significantly different gas mileage ratings.