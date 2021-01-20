What kind of SUV is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque? What does it compare to?

The Evoque is a five-seat luxury crossover that trades on the Land Rover and Range Rover names for its SUV credibility—but dresses in runway-fashion attire. It’s sleek and talented like its rivals—the BMW X3, the Volvo XC60, and the Benz GLC.

Is the 2021 Range Rover Evoque a good SUV?

For the fashion-conscious, yes. It’s also a better Evoque than the first Land Rover effort under the name. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Range Rover Evoque?

The Evoque’s adopted a new infotainment system that has built-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Active lane control and a surround-view camera system are now standard.

Redesigned for 2020, the current Evoque takes a more refined approach to the stiletto style applied to the first-generation model. This one’s softer, with taller sides, slimmer glass, and bigger wheels. Its more refined approach echoes in the cabin, where digital displays and natural textiles and trim wash over it with low-gloss, modern appeal.

A 246-hp turbo-4 gives the Evoque energetic punch from stoplights and carries it to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds, with a quoted top speed of 143 mph. It’s quieter than the older version, and its 9-speed automatic is more confident and quick in its shifts. The ride has softened thanks to a redesigned suspension, but it’s still grippy and enjoyable to thread through winding esses—and able to traverse pitted muck thanks to its many traction modes. It’s not the hardcore off-roader as its bigger siblings, but it can tread through almost two feet of water or manage steep inclines with electronic hill-descent control.

It’s still more on the compact side of the equation, but the Evoque’s spacious enough for four adults. The front chairs could be softer and more accommodating, and head room can be too slim under its panoramic sunroof, but cargo space is good.

Every Evoque has automatic emergency braking and a surround-view camera system; other cameras generate a rear view in the rear-view mirror, or lay out the view ahead of the wheels for early obstacle detection. As of now, the IIHS and NHTSA haven’t tested its crashworthiness.

How much does the 2021 Range Rover Evoque cost?

Priced from $44,350, the 2021 Evoque has 18-inch wheels, 10-way power front seats, and a new twin-screen infotainment system. More expensive versions have a panoramic sunroof, a blacked-out roof, 21-inch wheels, and eucalyptus trim—and a sticker price of at least $54,450.

Where is the 2021 Range Rover Evoque made?

In England.