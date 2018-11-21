The Range Rover Evoque enters its eighth and final model year in its debut body, and it’s a look that stays on trend while other luxury crossover SUVs refuse to age well.

The Evoque story begins and ends with its pointed, wedge-tastic shape, and could end there, for all we care. It’s essentially Land Rover’s fastback sedan, low to the ground, all-wheel-drive enabled but that talent set on a back burner. It’s about the look, in case you hadn’t noticed.

We also like some of its features and its two-person weekender utility, but it’s compromised in some ways that render it useless for more than three big people.

Review continues below

It’s a 6.4 out of 10 to us, with no safety data to report. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Contemporary and cool, the 2019 Evoque hasn’t aged a bit, at least from the outside. The crisply pressed panels that looked so transcendent still could stroll a runway in 2019, raising the question of how Land Rover will replace or update the shape when the next Evoque comes in the 2020 model year. There’s a little Range Rover in its lines, a much more stylish hatchback than we’re supposed to recognize. Inside the wood or metallic themes cool it down or warm it up, but the hotter highlighter greens and yellows from its launch phase are long gone.

A 2.0-liter turbo-4 powers all Evoques, but some churn out 237 horsepower, and some spin out 286 hp. With 0-60 mph times in the six-second range for all, no Evoque is slow, and all come with a well-tuned 9-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Bigger wheels and tires mar the Evoque’s ride, even with adaptive dampers—but it can pick its way through mild obstacles off-road thanks to a handful of drive modes, despite its usual street tires. It’s more composed on the road, and far better in the mud, than most of its drivers ever will experience.

Four adults can fit in the Evoque, but the two front passengers get shapely seats with lots of adjustment. Those in back get a cramped space that’s better suited for people under 5 feet tall—or for more luggage, which the Evoque gladly accepts when the rear seatbacks fold down.

Sold in SE, SE Premium, Landmark Edition, HSE, HSE Dynamic, and Autobiography trim levels, the 2019 Evoque comes standard with leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and navigation. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto cost $300; automatic emergency braking only is offered on SE Premium and above, and it’s only full-speed at the HSE level and above. Top models have bigger touchscreens, more speakers, massaging seats, a panoramic roof, and a surround-view camera system—and a sticker price of more than $73,000, which warps reason to its shatter point. No, wait, we’re wrong: The Evoque Convertible does that, and it does it hilariously well.