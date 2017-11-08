The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque seems to be ageless in more ways than just its good looks.

The sharp, small, fashionable off-roader gets a pair of new powerplants this year, a special edition trim, and an Autobiography variant that can push the Evoque’s final price past $70,000—we live in exciting times, people.

It also loses a slow-selling three-door version that was a rarer sight than a new phone booth.

Review continues below

Still, it earns a respectable 7.0 on our overall scale thanks to its style and features. It won’t be comfortable for four adults, but better dinner reservations are usually made for two anyway. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Range Rover Evoque trades on its stylish and contemporary sheet metal first and foremost. It boasts some common elements with the rest of the Range Rover lineup including the familiar dial cluster, albeit in a smaller package. Inside, the Evoque offers a cool cabin with metallic accents, or a warmer version with wood tones, and neither feel spartan. Higher trims get softer leather hides and more creature comforts, but for $42,795 to start, the base trim wants for little..

This year, parent-company Jaguar Land Rover has swapped out the old turbo-4 sourced from Ford in favor of a corporate 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 237 horsepower or 286 hp, depending on specification. We haven’t driven either version, but based on its similar power output to the outgoing model (240 hp in the old engine) we can confidently predict that it’ll likely be more of the same behind the wheel.

Regardless of power specification, the Range Rover Evoque is fitted with a smooth-shifting 9-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The tiny Evoque is still wildly more capable than most could imagine, but its composed road manners and easy ride speak more to its likely urban mission.

The Evoque is comfortable for up to four, but front-seat riders get the best seats. They’re power adjustable on base models—all the way up to 14 directions on Autobiography versions with in-seat massagers—and adults in the rear seats will likely ask to move the fronts up. Way up. Behind the second row, there’s 20 cubic feet of cargo room that expands to 51 cubes with the seats down.

Starting in base SE, the Evoque gets richer in SE Premium, Landmark Edition, HSE, HSE Dynamic, and Autobiography trim levels. Base versions get leather upholstery, navigation, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. At the top, Autobiography models add a panoramic moonroof, 10-inch infotainment, premium audio, in-seat massagers, and a surround-view camera system. Fully loaded, the Evoque Autobiography temps $73,000, which to some may seem laughable for a small crossover.

The convertible skips the Autobiography trim level perhaps because a convertible, three-row crossover is already hilarious.