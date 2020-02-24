Don’t let the 2020 Land Rover Discovery’s soft looks and docile on-road demeanor fool you. This four-wheeler is an adept off-roader, if you want it to be.

The likable 2020 Discovery is made better this year with newly standard convenience and safety features that, frankly, should have been part of the package last year. We rate it at 6.8 out of 10, with its sophistication offset slightly by its thirst for fuel. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 Discovery is available in SE, Landmark, and HSE trim levels. The Landmark trim is new this year with a number of appearance and convenience upgrades, as well as seven seats standard.

Two 3.0-liter V-6 engines are available, though they’re entirely unrelated. The base gas V-6 is a supercharged unit that delivers good, but not overwhelming power. The optional turbodiesel V-6 is both quicker and more efficient. It’s $2,000 extra, but it’s likely worth it for most buyers. Either way, the engines put power to the wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive. A two-speed transfer case and a locking rear differential are optional, but we’d consider them mandatory for anyone intent on discovering or conquering the great outdoors.

The standard coil-sprung suspension is composed and comfortable, while the optional air springs are as plush as they get. The air suspension option also allows the Discovery to rise to the occasion for more ground clearance when off-roading.

For explorers, the 2020 Discovery’s refined interior makes an excellent base camp. Its front and second-row seats are spacious and comfortable. Materials inside are decadent—almost too nice, really. The optional third-row seats are power-adjustable but sized for children. We’d either skip them or consider one of the Discovery’s larger rivals if seating more than five is essential.

For 2020, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come standard. The Disco hasn’t been crash tested, but automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and blind-spot monitors are finally standard, as well. Plan to pay extra for adaptive cruise control—it’s kind of like paying for wi-fi at a high-end hotel, even though it’s a freebie on far less-expensive options.