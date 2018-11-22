Old name, new ideas? With the latest Discovery, Land Rover honors its off-road past—but doesn’t worry about getting mud on its nicest clothes.

The biggest SUV wearing the Land Rover badge returned to its Discovery name last year, after having shuffled through LR4, LR3, and Discovery II over the course of a generation. It hasn’t lost its true identity, though. It’s always followed through on the promise of top-notch off-road capability, with a layer of refinement that’s varied over the years from mayo-thick to veneer-thin. We’re in a mayonnaise era, just so you know.

We give the 2019 Discovery a 6.6 out of 10, thanks to its performance and comfort, no thanks to the iffy gas mileage of its supercharged V-6. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Discovery no longer flies through the air like a rough brick; it’s a pretty smooth brick now, one that relies less on stodgy SUV cliches than it does some sleeker sport-shoe cues. The front end’s slim, the side view’s plain as Kansas (the state, not the band), and the clerestory above the cargo hold’s been ditched, along with the tail-mounted spare. What’s left is pretty, maybe almost anodyne, but a better fit with other Land Rover and Range Rover models.

Most 2019 Discovery SUVs get a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 with ample power to shove it to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds and a prodigious appetite for fuel. The optional turbodiesel’s better in most ways, except for the existential ones (not to mention the price of fuel). The Discovery’s heavy, but doesn’t drive that way. With the available air suspension and off-road package, it’s blessed with enormous ground clearance and sensational mud-plugging talent, with extra kudos to its drive modes and digitally managed traction. On the road, it’s a crossover with decent steering and a quietly composed ride, something we never said of its predecessors.

The Discovery’s cabin falls shy of Range Rover standards, but for the price and the job at hand, it’s lavish. Wood and leather mingle in a clubby atmosphere with excellent front seats and very good second-row seats. A power-fold third-row bench comes whether you like it or not on most top-end models, including the ones with the best off-road gear; it tucks out of the way, at least, out of sight, out of mind.

No crash-test data exists with the latest Discovery but all models have parking sensors. Full-speed automatic emergency braking is an option, and shouldn’t be; so is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and it only works with infotainment above the base Discovery SE’s pay grade. Otherwise, the $53,000 base 2019 Discovery gets a fair amount of luxury and technology, but we’d opt into the HSE or above for the even better front seats, for the higher-end audio, and for the locking rear differential and low-range transfer case that square up the 2019 Discovery with its past: A true off-road machine first, a capable creature-comforts conveyance, second.