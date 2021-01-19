What kind of SUV is the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport? What does it compare to?

The Discovery Sport scales down the classic Land Rover look and adapts it to a five- or seven-seat crossover cabin. It’s practical, affordable, and comfortable, but it’s not as ruggedly capable as other Landies. Compare it to a Mercedes GLC, BMW X3, or even a VW Tiguan.

Is the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport a good SUV?

It’s above average as a family wagon, though fuel economy falls behind the pack. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport?

Last year’s mild-hybrid powertrain has gone away, but a new infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is now standard—as are active lane control and a surround-view camera system.

It’s clearly related to bigger Land Rovers and Range Rovers, but the Discovery Sport’s leaner profile still telegraphs “crossover.” The headlights and grille meld into a smoother aero-friendly wagon body that’s without the drama infused in the similar Evoque. Want something more brutish? There’s always the Discovery proper. Inside the Sport the same ethos wraps a plain dash in more plastic than you’ll see in a more expensive Landie, with flourishes of high-resolution displays and metallic trim.

The Disco Sport keeps a turbo-4 beat with its 2.0-liter engine. With 246 hp and a 9-speed automatic, it’s quick to reach highway speeds and grunty enough to launch from stoplights with authority. The mild-hybrid option from 2020 is gone—and the Sport doesn’t have a low-range gearbox for rock-crawling. Traction’s still effective in slippery weather, and on pavement the Sport handles with an almost stiff ride.

Four adults can spend hours in the Disco Sport’s seats, but a fifth in the second row won’t be very comfortable. Neither will anyone seated in the available third row; it’s among the smallest we’ve tested and it’s short on space in every dimension, except perhaps time. Keep it folded down to max out the Sport’s cargo space.

Automatic emergency braking and a surround-view camera system come with every Discovery Sport, but it hasn’t been crash-tested.

How much does the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport cost?

Prices start at $42,950 for the Discovery Sport S and its new twin-touchscreen infotainment system, 18-inch wheels, and LED headlights. Fully optioned R-Dynamic SE models get adaptive cruise control, a power tailgate, and high-end audio—and cost more than $50,000.

Where is the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport made?

In England.