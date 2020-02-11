The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport attempts to be all things to all SUV buyers: spacious, comfortable, practical, capable, and even affordable. While it nails some traits, others are less of a success. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Disco Sport gets a thorough mid-cycle refresh that includes styling updates, powertrain changes, option shuffling, and additional standard features. A mild-hybrid version is now available, and expanded tech is standard or optional, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Discovery Sport sticks modern Land Rover design details on a conventional crossover SUV shape with mixed results. New headlights echo those of the larger and more capable Discovery, but there are Range Rover-esque bits like the wheels and optional black accents. Gone are the days when the Disco wore blocky styling and featured a tall rear end with “Alpine Light” windows. The interior is similarly conventional, emphasizing function over form with pretty conventional results.

An updated 2.0-liter turbo-4 motivates most Discovery Sport models, this year with 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. Coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, the Disco Sport is plenty punchy right out of the box. New for 2020 is a mild-hybrid powertrain that adds a bit of electric wizardry to (attempt to) improve the stop/start system and cut down on fuel consumption. It’s only available on the top-tier R-Dynamic HSE model but returns 286 hp and 295 lb-ft and apparently no benefit to fuel economy. No low-range gearbox is available, but Land Rover’s advanced traction management system is improved and now standard, giving this family crossover more off-road capability than most. Ride and handling are about on par with the rest of the segment, though the ride is somewhat firm.

The Discovery Sport has an optional third row seat, but it’s short on everything: head room, leg room, and cushioning. We’d stick to the front five chairs, which are still flat and somewhat hard, and use the rear for its ample cargo space.

Though well-equipped from the start, the Discovery Sport climbs quickly up the price ladder. A budget Land Rover, this is not. Top-tier HSE R-Dynamic models fetch well over $53,000 with options, making many more compact luxury SUVs seem very competitive.

Though crash test data is nowhere to be found and fuel economy is average at best, the list of crossovers that offer the level of off-road capability and cargo room the Discovery Sport does is very short, making it an ideal vehicle for a very specific buyer.