The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport packs a lot into its mid-size crossover SUV frame—and not just in the name badge. It’s outfitted with traction systems and turbocharged engines that allow it to straddle the divide between cars and utility vehicles. It does it all with a price below $40,000 and with a “+2” third-row seat that pumps-fakes for the real seven-seaters in the Land Rover lineup.

We think it’s a 6.4 out of 10, though we’d probably boost that rating if we had crash-test data at our disposal. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Sold in SE, HSE, Landmark, Dynamic, and Luxury trims, the 2019 Discovery Sport telegraphs a pretty conventional shape, but dresses it with some Land Rover-specific details. The silhouette’s modern, almost generic crossover SUV; the headlights, honeycomb grille, and fender vents are on-trend Land Rover hallmarks. The cabin’s not quite the luxury showcase you’ll see inside a Range Rover, but the low-key bits of metallic trim amid black plastic and leather complement its wide-screen infotainment systems and its pricey optional leather well.

Power surges from a turbo-4 with either 237 hp or 286 hp; the latter’s an expensive upgrade for not much of a change in outright acceleration, but both couple to a smart 9-speed automatic that rarely gets lost in its own thoughts. The Discovery Sport’s front-strut and rear multi-link suspension endow it with carlike responses, from a firm-ish ride to good highway tracking. It’s in traction management that the Disco Sport rises up: its standard all-wheel drive lacks a low-range transfer case, but comes with terrain and traction management that sorts out wheel slip in mud, snow, sand, and gravel. Think Subaru plus swank.

We’d take a seat in the 2019 Discovery Sport’s front two rows on any occasion; we’d have to be sentenced to it to get in the optional “+2” third-row seat. It’s thin on everything: head room, leg room, and padding. It’s better used as cargo space, in which the Discovery Sport excels.

The 2019 Discovery Sport has standard touchscreen infotainment, but you’ll have to spend more for a wide screen and then spend another $300 for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Automatic emergency braking costs more, too, and it’s only available in the HSE trim level and above. Heated seats cost more where they’re available, too, all a consequence of keeping the base price of the Discovery Sport below $40,000; a well-equipped HSE for about $50,000 strikes us as the common-sense version.