The 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport skips the refrigerator-on-wheels looks for a sleeker shape for better fuel economy, but it’s still a Land Rover underneath. None of the above is a bad thing, by the way.

The Land Rover earns a 7.3 before fuel economy and safety are factored in, an admirable score for the off-roader. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Disco Sport is available in SE, HSE, and HSE Luxury trims and starts at $38,790, including destination.

Review continues below

The news this year is an engine swap that trades a 2.0-liter turbo-4 for a 2.0-liter turbo-4 in two tunes. The base engine isn’t much different than the outgoing version. It makes 237 horsepower (down slightly from 240 hp last year). HSE variants can be equipped with an uprated 286-hp version of the same engine.

Regardless of engine, the Discovery Sport gets a competent 9-speed automatic that helps it wring out every last mile from a gallon of gas, although it still registers in the low-20s in combined mpg.

The Discovery Sport’s first two rows are comfortable for adults, but the optional third row may be specifically outlawed by the Geneva Convention—at least for adults. In Land Rover’s defense, they call it a “+2” rather than an actual third row, but for most uses, we’d call it “easily avoidable.”

All Discovery Sports have some sort of leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a rearview camera, 10-speaker audio, 18-inch wheels, and a terrain management system. The Discovery Sport lacks standard heated seats at any trim level, a notable omission according to us, but at least many advanced safety features are reasonably priced.