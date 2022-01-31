What kind of car is the 2022 Land Rover Defender? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Land Rover Defender is an off-road-oriented SUV that attacks its mission with a unibody design and more luxury than rivals such as the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Toyota 4Runner.

Is the 2022 Land Rover Defender a good SUV?

The 2022 Land Rover Defender appeals as an adventure vehicle that can inspire a lifestyle. It also works as everyday transportation and has a controlled ride despite its tall stance. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Land Rover Defender?

For 2022, Land Rover adds a V8 model with a, wait for it, V-8 engine. Additional trim levels dot the lineup and a new, larger 11.4-inch touchscreen becomes optional. The lineup now includes base, S, SE, X-Dynamic, X, V8, and V8 Carpathian Edition models. The difference between the 90 and 110 is two additional doors, 17.1 extra inches of wheelbase, and an optional third-row seat.

The Defender has a mostly modern design with nods to its past. It’s tall and blocky, with dark windows and an available black roof to offset the chosen exterior color. Short front and rear overhangs and a tailgate-mounted spare tire signal that this is an off-road SUV. Inside, the horizontal layout sports sturdy, rubberized materials that should be easy to clean up after a day on the trails.

The Defender’s design gives it loads of interior space, with enough head room for the tallest drivers. The width allows three across, even in the first row, but the 110’s optional third-row seat is only made for two and they will be sure to suffer. Buyers can choose from five-, six-, and seven-passenger seating configurations. Cargo space reaches up to 79.0 cubic feet in the 110.

Power ranges from adequate with the 296-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 to plentiful with the 395-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 to excessive with the 518-hp supercharged 5.0-liter V-8. No Defender is fuel efficient; the mild-hybrid turbo-6 gets the best fuel economy at 19 mpg combined.

The Defender comes standard with four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case and a terrain response system for best traction in all conditions. Every Defender has off-road capability, but the available air suspension and adaptive dampers provide more prowess, as does an optional electronic rear differential. The unibody platform gives the Defender calm and controlled road manners that are only enhanced by the air suspension and adaptive dampers.

How much does the 2022 Land Rover Defender cost?

The Defender 90 base model starts at $49,050 including destination and the base 110 starts at $51,850. Base versions of the Defender come standard with rubber floors, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, a 10.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and 18-inch steel wheels. The turbo-6 engine costs almost $12,000 more, and the Defender 110 V8 Carpathian Edition tops out at $108,550

Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and a surround-view camera system.

Where is the Land Rover Defender made?

In Slovakia.