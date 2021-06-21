What kind of car is the 2022 Kia Telluride? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Kia Telluride three-row crossover SUV seats seven or eight, polishes its top trims with luxury touches, and has captured our Best Car To Buy award and others since it was new in 2020. It’s a rival for cars like the Honda Pilot, Ford Explorer, and its tentmate, the Hyundai Palisade.

Is the 2022 Kia Telluride a good car?

Sold in LX, S, EX, and SX versions, the 2022 Telluride earns a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Kia Telluride?

Not much has changed for the award-winning Telluride. For 2022, all models adopt a 10.3-inch touchscreen and automatic climate control, while LX and S editions gain adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go control.

With a shape that neatly slips between the rugged and the urbane, the sleek 2022 Telluride wears just the right balance of angles and curves. The body’s appealing; the cabin’s a cut above even that, especially with the SX’s quilted nappa leather and wood trim.

Performance doesn’t soar to the same heights, but the Telluride’s 291-hp 3.8-liter V-6 works well with its 8-speed automatic to provide ample acceleration through the front or all four wheels. Ride quality shines, especially compared to the dated Pilot and the too-taut Explorer: the Telluride quietly smothers bumps and road seams, while it also provides up to 5,000 lb of towing capacity. Gas mileage is middling, and there’s no hybrid offered.

We’re still bowled over by the Telluride’s wealth management: It makes the most of its interior space by upgrading finishes from very good to spectacular. Up to eight passengers will notice cut-above trim in the base versions; those in the SX will ride in cooled second-row captain’s chairs covered in quilted leather and wonder how they ever got along in the Before Times. With up to 86 cubic feet of cargo space, the Telluride’s flexible at multitasking, too—and it’s safe, with top crash-test scores and an abundance of standard active-safety gear.

How much does the 2022 Kia Telluride cost?

The base $34,015 Telluride LX comes with seating for eight, power features, the 10.3-inch touchscreen, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. We’d pick the $39,015 Telluride EX and its leather upholstery, power tailgate, sunroof, and cooled front seats—but the $43,915 Telluride SX is sorely tempting.

Where is the 2022 Kia Telluride made?

In South Korea.