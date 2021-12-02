Likes
The refreshed 2022 Stinger upgrades with the latest technology, but the new base powertrain is a letdown.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Kia Stinger? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Kia Stinger is a five-door hatchback refreshed for 2022 to seat five in more comfort and with the latest tech.
Is the 2022 Kia Stinger a good car?
The Stinger is part of a rare and dying breed of rear-wheel-drive based sedans, but it makes an excellent case for their survival with good performance, plenty of style, and strong features up and down the lineup. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Kia Stinger?
A more potent base engine, more standard driver-assist features, and a standard 10.3-inch touchscreen highlight the changes of the Stinger’s mid-cycle refresh. In addition to GT-Line, GT1 and GT2 models, a special-edition Scorpion trim new for 2022 offers exclusive colors, custom black wheels, and black trim pieces.
The Stinger fastback’s long nose and muscular rear sport a sharper light signature front and rear. LED headlights are now standard, underscored by more drawn out daytime running lights, but the many air intakes in front and behind new 18-inch and 19-inch wheel designs remain the same. At the rear, LED taillights bridge the hatch in a more horizontal design, and the quad exhaust pipes are wider.
A new variable exhaust system enhances engine noise and output by 3 hp on the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6 for a total of 368 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. Last year’s 255-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 gets shoved aside for a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 300 hp and 311 lb-ft and goes 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels or to all four wheels via available all-wheel drive on GT1 and GT2 models. The interior adds ambient lighting and new stitch patterns on available nappa leather seats, and more chrome and black gloss trim on the instrument panel. Dimensions remain the same, and they lean more toward mid-size sedans than compacts. That translates to roomy power-adjustable front seats shod in leather, and the rear seats don’t compromise heads despite the sloping roofline.
The Stinger already had strong crash-test ratings, but Kia improves safety with more standard driver-assist features, including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. Optional safety upgrades include navigation-based adaptive cruise control and an advanced emergency braking system that can stop the car when an oncoming vehicle is detected during a left-hand turn.
The standard convenience features also improve on the 2022 Stinger, which now comes equipped with a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and an updated UVO operating system.
How much does the 2022 Kia Stinger cost?
The larger turbo-4 on GT-Line models starts the bidding at $37,135, including $1,045 destination, which represents a $3,000 increase over 2021 models. At the other end of the lineup, the 2022 Stinger GT2 costs $54,535 with the twin-turbo V-6, which is a $900 increase over last year.
Where is the 2022 Kia Stinger made?
In South Korea.
2022 Kia Stinger
Styling
The Stinger draws stares usually reserved for cars that cost much, much more.
Is the Kia Stinger a good-looking car?
The Stinger’s attractive proportions and long, lean profile are fantastic. This exterior attractiveness is worth two points, and we add one more point for a solid interior to give the Stinger an 8 on style.
The slight styling tweaks for 2022 don’t change the look much and that’s a good thing. The elongated LED daytime running lights give it a more menacing look at night but the updates still let the Stinger’s shape speak for itself. Its proportions scream rear-wheel drive, like few sedans are these days. Some may say it has too many ducts and flares in the body work, but to our eye it doesn’t flip the styling into overly busy territory.
Inside, the dashboard has a minimalistic feel with three large, circular air vents forming the centerpiece. The new standard 10.3-inch touchscreen is a better fit and the rest of the controls are easy to find and operate. Additional chrome elements give the dashboard just enough pop to prevent it from being overly monotone.
2022 Kia Stinger
Performance
The Stinger’s new base engine feels bogged down at low speeds.
The Stinger gets a new base engine that is more powerful (and larger) than last year’s, but it feels slow off the line and out of sync with the transmission. But the twin-turbo V-6 is still the engine to get. It’s so good that it earns the Stinger two points and the good ride quality earns another point to an 8.
How fast is the Kia Stinger?
The entry-level Stinger GT-Line gets a new engine, sharing its 2.5-liter turbo-4 with the K5 GT and the Sorento SUV. In the Stinger it makes 300-hp and 311 lb-ft, improvements of 45-hp and 51 lb-ft over last year’s base engine. The 290-hp K5 GT is an absolute riot, which might make one think that with the same engine (and rear-wheel drive) the Stinger GT-Line would be one as well. Unfortunately, that’s not the case as the Stinger GT-Line opts for a normal 8-speed automatic, rather than the 8-speed wet dual-clutch unit in the K5 GT and that makes all the difference. Kia says that the Stinger GT-Line gets from 0-60 mph in just 5.2 seconds, but on the road it feels slower than that with a lethargic shove off the line.
This stands in sharp contrast to the Stinger’s preferred powertrain, a 368-hp, 3.3-liter turbo-6 that makes 376 lb-ft. It’s got plenty of low range grunt and a different first gear ratio than the base engine and it feels quicker than its 4.7 second 0-60 mph time would suggest. With summer tires, top speed is a blistering 167 mph.
The Stinger’s steering is dialed in and it rides very comfortably. Though the car is at home on windy roads, it’s got a bit too much weight and not quite enough agility to be a track weapon like some other sport sedans. It’s a great car for day-to-day driving and the occasional canyon road on the weekend or as a detour from the mundane.
Is the Kia Stinger AWD?
Rear-wheel drive comes standard, but all-wheel drive with torque vectoring is offered on both of the Stinger’s engines as a $2,200 option.
2022 Kia Stinger
Comfort & Quality
The Stinger possesses a roomy passenger compartment and hatchback utility.
The Stinger’s good looks don’t come at the expense of roominess. It earns a point each for its front seat comfort, backseat legroom, and cargo space. Tack on one more for quality materials and it stretches all the way out to a 9.
At 190.2 inches long, the Stinger is close in size to larger sedans like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5-Series, giving it good spaciousness across both rows. The driver’s seat comes with standard power adjustments, and both front seats are comfortable with enough bolstering for moderate curves. Leather is standard on all grades, with the line-topping GT2 getting nappa leather, along with seat heating and cooling.
Though its roofline might appear that it cuts into backseat headroom, it reclines just enough that it avoids feeling claustrophobic. And the 36.4 inches of rear legroom offers enough space for passengers to get a little stretch in.
Underneath the Stinger’s liftgate is 23.3 cubic feet of cargo room that’s deep enough to fit a pair of golf bags diagonally.
The Stinger also features a step up in cabin materials from Kia’s other passenger cars, with metallic switches and soft touchpoints. It’s not quite luxury grade, but it comes close.
2022 Kia Stinger
Safety
The Stinger offers strong crash test scores and standard safety equipment.
How safe is the Kia Stinger?
The Stinger’s strong pair of crash test scores, expanded standard safety equipment, and strong options all earn a point to give it a 9.
The NHTSA gives it a five star overall rating and the IIHS gives it a Top Safety Pick+ rating for all models. Interestingly, the less expensive LED headlights on the GT-Line and GT1 get a “Good” rating while the optional LEDs on the GT2 only earn an “Acceptable” rating.
Standard safety features have expanded greatly in the refresh, and include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and rear parking sensors. The GT2 adds a surround-view camera system and head-up display, along with a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster that projects a live blind-spot view as well as views from a surround-view camera system.
2022 Kia Stinger
Features
The Stinger loads up on equipment.
The Stinger’s trim levels have been further simplified in the refresh down to three options: the GT-Line (with the turbo-4) and the GT1 and GT2 (with the V-6). Standard features are abundant, the warranty is excellent, and the new screen is a much better fit. Add on one more point for solid options and the Stinger nearly gets a 10, but its starting price puts it above most mid-size sedans by a good margin so it misses out on a point for value by a hair.
The base GT-Line starts at $37,135 and includes a power driver’s seat, leather upholstery, a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging pad, heated front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a long list of standard safety features to boot.
Which Kia Stinger should I buy?
That V-6 is so good, it’s hard to recommend another model. So we’d choose the GT1 with RWD, which starts at $44,735. Besides the engine, it adds 19-inch wheels, a power sunroof, accent lighting, and a power passenger’s seat. If you live in an area with inclement weather, AWD is an option.
How much is a fully loaded Kia Stinger?
The $54,625 GT2 trim adds on nappa leather, cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a head-up display, a surround-view camera system, upgraded Harmon/Kardon audio, front parking sensors, and a power liftgate. Add on AWD for an extra $2,200 to make it nearly fully loaded.
Every Stinger comes with a 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty, along with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
2022 Kia Stinger
Fuel Economy
The Stinger’s V-6 gulps down gas.
Is the Kia Stinger good on gas?
Not exactly. The turbo-4 is the much more efficient of the two options, offering 22 mpg city, 32 highway, 25 combined with RWD. AWD models dip down to 21/29/24 mpg. But the Stinger only gets a 3 for fuel economy, since the more popular V-6 comes in behind that at 18/25/20 mpg (RWD) or 17/24/20 mpg (AWD).