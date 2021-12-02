What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Kia Stinger? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Kia Stinger is a five-door hatchback refreshed for 2022 to seat five in more comfort and with the latest tech.

Is the 2022 Kia Stinger a good car?

The Stinger is part of a rare and dying breed of rear-wheel-drive based sedans, but it makes an excellent case for their survival with good performance, plenty of style, and strong features up and down the lineup. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Kia Stinger?

A more potent base engine, more standard driver-assist features, and a standard 10.3-inch touchscreen highlight the changes of the Stinger’s mid-cycle refresh. In addition to GT-Line, GT1 and GT2 models, a special-edition Scorpion trim new for 2022 offers exclusive colors, custom black wheels, and black trim pieces.

The Stinger fastback’s long nose and muscular rear sport a sharper light signature front and rear. LED headlights are now standard, underscored by more drawn out daytime running lights, but the many air intakes in front and behind new 18-inch and 19-inch wheel designs remain the same. At the rear, LED taillights bridge the hatch in a more horizontal design, and the quad exhaust pipes are wider.

A new variable exhaust system enhances engine noise and output by 3 hp on the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6 for a total of 368 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. Last year’s 255-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 gets shoved aside for a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 300 hp and 311 lb-ft and goes 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels or to all four wheels via available all-wheel drive on GT1 and GT2 models. The interior adds ambient lighting and new stitch patterns on available nappa leather seats, and more chrome and black gloss trim on the instrument panel. Dimensions remain the same, and they lean more toward mid-size sedans than compacts. That translates to roomy power-adjustable front seats shod in leather, and the rear seats don’t compromise heads despite the sloping roofline.

The Stinger already had strong crash-test ratings, but Kia improves safety with more standard driver-assist features, including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. Optional safety upgrades include navigation-based adaptive cruise control and an advanced emergency braking system that can stop the car when an oncoming vehicle is detected during a left-hand turn.

The standard convenience features also improve on the 2022 Stinger, which now comes equipped with a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and an updated UVO operating system.

How much does the 2022 Kia Stinger cost?

The larger turbo-4 on GT-Line models starts the bidding at $37,135, including $1,045 destination, which represents a $3,000 increase over 2021 models. At the other end of the lineup, the 2022 Stinger GT2 costs $54,535 with the twin-turbo V-6, which is a $900 increase over last year.

Where is the 2022 Kia Stinger made?

In South Korea.