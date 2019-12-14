The 2020 Kia Stinger wasn’t merely molded to emulate German uber sedans from BMW and Audi, it was designed to beat them at their own game.

Overall the 2020 Stinger succeeds -- especially once its reasonable price is factored in. We rate the 2020 Stinger at 7.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the Stinger lineup is reduced to four trim levels, three of which make use of the 365-horsepower 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 you probably wanted anyway. Base turbo-4 cars are called GT-Line this year, while the V-6 returns in GT, GT1, and GT2 guise.

Review continues below

The entry-level engine delivers a decent 255 horsepower and can be had with either rear or all-wheel drive. The 365-hp twin-turbo V-6 is a worthwhile upgrade that can catapult the big sedan to 60 mph in around 4.7 seconds. No matter what’s underhood, the Stinger uses a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Though the 2020 Stinger handles well, it isn’t a track machine. Its supple suspension takes big bumps with ease, and its narrow tires help it feel reasonably tossable around town. Sticker rubber would help on a track, but we concede that few shoppers likely care about the car’s closed-course prowess.

Instead, they may prefer its calming, spacious interior. Front and rear-seat comfort is a strong point, and all Stingers leave the factory with leather upholstery and power-adjustable front seats. Active safety tech including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control is curiously optional, something that surprises us given the Stinger is Kia’s flagship four-door.

Err, maybe not. It’s actually a five-door. The car’s big hatchback is well-integrated into its shapely body. Opened up, it offers nearly double the cubic footage of other similarly-sized performance sedans. Fold the rear seats and the Stinger can lug nearly as much as some SUVs, though its lower roofline means you won’t be able to haul a new washing machine home. Pay for delivery, it’s worth it to drive a car with performance credentials as impressive as this one.