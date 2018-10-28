With the 2019 Stinger, Kia swings for the fences. BMW, Audi, Benz? It takes on all of them on their home turf with grand-touring bona fides: supple ride quality, a powerful twin-turbo engine, and a lissome fastback body.

We enjoy its balance, and even if it’s not the most accomplished track car, it’s a raging bargain compared to its rivals. We give the 2019 Stinger a 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Stinger antes up into this expensive game with a chiseled, sleek set of body panels that pay homage to great grand tourers of the past. The Kia styling stamp’s applied with ducts and creases and scoops, but make no mistake, this is a classically inspired shape. The interior doesn’t reach for the same evocative look, but it’s polished and well-trimmed—and the Stinger is bigger than it appears in video or photos, with ample front-seat space and more than 40 cubic feet of cargo space under its liftback. If Kia could find more headroom in the back seat, it’d be great; it’d also be some kind of engineering hocus-pocus.

Base Stingers sport a 255-horsepower turbo-4; we’ve spent almost all our time in the grunt-delivering, 8-speed-shifted, 365-hp Stinger GT. Its twin-turbo V-6 can shoot the hatchback to 60 mph in about 4.7 seconds, with rear- or all-wheel-drive traction. The rush of power comes through shifts that aren’t cracklingly quick, but they’re smooth and decisive. Rear-drive cars get a limited-slip differential. With its independent suspension set slightly toward a softer tune, the Stinger GT delivers a beautifully composed ride and quick steering on everyday roads; on the track, a set of grippier tires and stiffer dampers would complement its capable brakes and good steering feel.

The 2019 Stinger hasn’t been crash-tested, and we’d advise against base models with either powertrain; they lack automatic emergency braking, which comes standard on all other trims. All Stingers do get a fine array of standard equipment, including leather upholstery and touchscreen infotainment. The best feature of all might well be Kia’s sterling warranty, which covers just about everything for 5 years or 60,000 miles. Only Jaguar comes close on that front—and Kia does it for significantly less, with Stinger base prices of about $34,000 and Stinger GT stickers that start with the number 4.