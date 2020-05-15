It’s easy to get lost among compact crossovers because they’re thicker than thieves on dealers’ lots.

The 2021 Kia Sportage is a relative steal thanks to its long warranty and streamlined lineup. We give it a 6.7 TCC Rating, which is competitive among the popular players from Honda and Toyota. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the 2021 Kia Sportage comes in LX, S, EX, and SX Turbo varieties and costs more than $25,000, including destination. Top Sportage SX Turbos command more than $35,000, where its value doesn’t have the same appeal against more efficient competitors—including some premium competitors.

Review continues below

The Sportage’s clean lines and sharp interior speak to us in a crowded field of too much effort.

Everything except the SX Turbo is powered by a 2.4-liter inline-4 that makes 181 horsepower and drives the front or all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission. It’s not fast or refined, but also doesn’t get in its own way.

The SX Turbo is powered by a mighty 240-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 that’s faster, but also much less fuel-efficient. All-wheel drive is optional on that version, too.

Regardless of what’s under the hood, the Sportage is comfortable for up to four adults (five in a pinch) with more than 30 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the second row.

The Sportage is equipped with automatic emergency braking and active lane control on every model. Blind-spot monitors and parking sensors are available and recommended; the Sportage’s good looks compromise outward vision.

The base Sportage LX is a relative value, but we’d jump up to the EX for its creature comforts and available options for about $30,000 with all-wheel drive. It includes 18-inch wheels, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, an extra USB port, and dual-zone climate control. A 5-year/60,000-mile warranty is included, and ensures good peace of mind.