The 2019 Kia Sportage may lack some of the spunky visual appeal of the related Kia Soul hatchback, but it’s just as well. It sells and performs well based on its crossover-SUV credentials, not on an on-point shape.

The Sportage does more than the Soul with its available turbo-4 drivetrain, too—and it offers all-wheel drive to boot.

We give it a 6.5 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

Kia sells the Sportage in LX, EX, and SX Turbo trim levels. All come with front-wheel drive, and offer all-wheel drive as an option.

The Sportage is unchanged this year, which means buyers must choose between a 181-horsepower inline-4 or a 240-hp turbo-4. Both couple to a 6-speed automatic. In the latter case, the naturally aspirated Sportage puts its best foot forward as a quiet, composed AWD hatchback. In Sportage SX Turbo trim it livens up considerably with precise handling (for a crossover SUV) and friendly, sure-footed cornering moves.

The Sportage stands out for its swoopy but subdued look. It’s bold without being overly detailed or cluttered. Its pronounced grille and kicked-back roof pillars aren’t nearly as arresting as the Soul hatchback, but the calm and clean body undoubtedly has appeal to more drivers. The cabin’s like the Soul, with an uncluttered layout dominated (on most models) by a big, bright touchscreen and swaths of glossy black plastic.

The Sportage doles out fine space to four adult passengers. In front its seats have just enough sculpting, while the back seat’s more of a basic bench. The cargo space balloons to more than 63 cubic feet, in two-passenger mode.

Safety scores have been strong, and all Sportages can be fitted with the latest technology, including automatic emergency braking. All models offer all-wheel drive, and most get Kia’s useful Uvo infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a big, high-resolution touchscreen. Leather, a sunroof, and high-end audio are available.

Despite those assets, Sportage fuel economy cuts the appeal. It’s lower than rivals, particularly when equipped with all-wheel drive.