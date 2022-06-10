What kind of car is the 2023 Kia Soul? What does it compare to?

The spacey five-seat Soul brings a dash of style to a class of efficient and affordable hatchbacks that include the Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Venue, and Toyota C-HR.

Is the 2023 Kia Soul a good car?

Its good scores for styling and features offset a poorer showing in safety, for a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2023 Kia Soul?

The Turbo and X-Line trims have been dropped, so the Soul’s down to one drivetrain—but automatic emergency braking has been made standard.

Kia sells the Soul in LX, S, and GT-Line trims. Each wears a jaunty, angular body that still wears well after a few years on the road. It’s funky and fresh, with a front end that’s been restyled with an eye toward the future of electric cars, but with the kitsch and cuteness intact. The interior’s spacious and fuss-free, though a dash of color wouldn’t hurt its sober dark trim.

The Soul’s soulless drivetrain ponies up 147 hp and ships it to the front wheels through a CVT. Its ruthlessly moderate pace doesn’t get too noisy or clacky like some economy cars, but we miss the peaky thrill of the old 201-hp turbo-4—or even the long-gone electric Soul from 2019. The untapped potential of the Soul’s calm ride and its hefty steering deserve more power.

Minus the distractions of power, the Soul offers space for four or five people, depending on levels of friendship, and a cargo hold that’s as useful as a Rubbermaid moving tub. Up to 62.1 cubic feet of stuff fits behind the front seats; if you’d rather carry people, four 6-footers will fit, with especially good head room. It’s a Pack ‘N Play for first-time new-car shoppers that will also carry a Pack ‘N Play when the time comes.

But about its safety: the IIHS has dubbed some versions with LED headlights a Top Safety Pick, but the NHTSA shades the Soul with a three-star side-pole rating and four stars overall. At least Kia’s made automatic emergency braking standard this year.

How much does the 2023 Kia Soul cost?

Prices aren’t out for 2023 yet, but they shouldn’t rise much from last year’s $20,365 base sticker for the Soul LX and its 8.0-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and newly standard automatic emergency braking. If you have to spend more, the top GT-Line gets a 10.3-inch touchscreen and nicer interior trim, with an option for adaptive cruise control.

Where is the 2023 Kia Soul made?

In South Korea.