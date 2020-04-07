It’s not a Rorschach test, but what you see in a 2021 Kia Soul says a lot.

For some, it’s a stylish small car that looks different from just about everything else on the road. For others, it’s a practical hatchback with a roomy interior for up to five adults. For others still, it’s an affordable car that gets reasonable fuel economy.

OK, no one is wrong. Everyone wins. The 2021 Soul gets a 6.2 TCC Rating thanks to its good looks and value, but no thanks to a spotty safety scorecard. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

Starting from about $19,000, the 2021 Soul follows last year’s routine: LX, X-Line, S, EX, and GT-Line trims.

Every Soul gets funky good looks that walk carefully the line between kitsch and cute. Inside, the Soul is practical and spacious with just enough cues to distract from the built-to-a-budget materials.

Under the hoods of most Souls is a 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 147 horsepower teamed to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It’s hardly fast, but it’s competent around town and relatively fuel efficient at 30 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

A 201-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4 is available on top trims but a wayward 7-speed dual-clutch automatic paired with it has a mind of its own, and that mind is indecisive.

The Soul is a performer of a different kind and it’s better at fitting five comfortably with room in the back for gear. We wouldn’t grumble in the back seats if a Soul showed up as our next ride-share because there’s enough room for adults—sober or otherwise. The front seats are fine, and the cargo space is finer: 24 cubic feet that expands to 62.1 cubes with the rear seats folded forward.

The bad news: The Soul’s so-so safety scorecard and lack of automatic emergency braking on every model doesn’t make friends with our safety scale.

The better news: The Soul offers good value in the middle of its lineup, where automatic emergency braking, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, and durable cloth upholstery costs about $21,500. A 10.3-inch touchscreen is available on top models, but those can tempt $30,000, and we see better value in other places.

All-wheel drive isn’t available on any Soul. If that’s a must-have we suggest looking at the Kia Seltos across the showroom.