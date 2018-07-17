The 2019 Kia Soul cruises into the latest model year with all its charm intact, with its sole glaring fault still on the order sheet.

The 2019 Soul, Soul Plus, and Soul Exclaim continue to dole out impeccably youthful style, decent economy-car bona fides, and excellent interior space, not to mention a strong warranty.

What the Soul still doesn’t offer is automatic emergency braking on any model other than the mid-range, middling-aspiration Soul Plus.

We give the 2018 Soul a 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Soul isn’t just a pretty face, but it does rely on its style to sell its compact, boxy body. The fresh looks bears a strong resemblance to the first-generation Soul without losing much, if any, of its kicky design details or flair. The tall-roof wagon shape has the instant appeal of this year’s best-selling sports shoe, though inside, it’s a more subdued place, one still rendered in lots of nicely finished shapes and good-quality materials.

We’d hard-pass the 1.6-liter inline-4 in the base Soul. Even with an available manual transmission, it’s a sluggish ride. Opt instead for the 161-hp inline-4 in the Soul Plus, and moderate acceleration pairs with a 6-speed automatic that tends to upshift often and early. It’s more gutsy, and 17-inch wheels give it more stick to the ground. We’d recommend the Soul Exclaim and its 201-hp turbo-4 without question, if only Kia would offer the automatic emergency braking found on the Plus. It’s a baffling decision that forces shoppers to choose safety over performance, or vice versa.

Packaging is the Soul’s best aspect. The tall roof grants lots of head room, and makes the Soul feel quite spacious, even with the dark interior choices. Four adults will be comfortable for long distances, without a hitch. The space behind the rear seat is larger than in some crossovers, and with the rear seats folded down, the Soul has more than 63 cubic feet of room.

The IIHS and the NHTSA both give the Soul top marks, though the IIHS scores it based on the optional braking system only found on the Soul Plus. For 2019 the Kia Soul adds the now-mandatory rearview camera, a standard 5.0-inch touchscreen, and voice control for infotainment.

Base models lack some features we’d expect it to have, but Plus and Exclaim models can be fitted with the company’s excellent Uvo infotainment system, with cooled front seats, with leather, and with a sunroof. Our pick: the Soul Plus, priced at about $21,000, an excellent value that just happens to wear a couture look.