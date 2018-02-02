There’s a lot to like about the 2018 Kia Soul EV. We're just not sure about its price.

This year, the automaker increased the battery capacity from 27 kwh to 30 kwh, which bumped up the overall combined range to 111 miles. That’s better, but still behind rivals that offer more range for less money.

It still earns a 7.4 on our overall scale thanks to its efficient powertrain and good looks. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Kia Soul EV is offered in EV-e, EV, and EV+ (plus) trims starting from $33,145, but base models are available only in California. The EV trim starts at $34,845 before federal and applicable state and local tax rebates or incentives.

With the Soul EV, Kia offers a good-looking hatchback with a forward-thinking powertrain. The Soul EV takes the same boxy shape and practical interior from the Soul, without wearing its battery-electric powertrain on its sleeve.

A 109-horsepower electric motor provides motivation and the Soul EV benefits from a competent chassis made better with most of its mass close to the ground. It’s quiet and fun to drive around town, but its mission is efficiency.

Like most new electric vehicles, the Soul EV doesn’t compromise comfort. The Soul EV features room for four adults, five in a pinch, with available heated seats for all four primary positions. The Soul EV offers 18.8 feet of cargo space, which is better than many mid-size sedans.

The electric Kia hatchback doesn’t have a complete set of crash data, but it’s based on the Soul hatchback, which is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winner. The Soul EV lacks the critical advanced safety features from the Soul, which we wish the automaker would reconsider.

The Soul EV features a full complement of airbags and a rearview camera, but skips the advanced safety features found on the Soul.

The Soul EV comes well-equipped in most trims, including a heated steering wheel and heated seats (they’re more efficient at warming up passengers), Bluetooth connectivity, and most models will have an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. Cooled seats and leather are available on EV+ trims.