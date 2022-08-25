What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Kia Seltos? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Kia Seltos is a small SUV. It’s worth shopping against the Subaru Crosstrek, Chevrolet Trailblazer, and Hyundai Kona.

Is the 2023 Kia Seltos a good SUV?

The 2023 Kia Seltos is a good choice overall, with plenty of style and features for the money. We rate it at 5.8 out of 10, which is good for a smaller crossover SUV. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Kia Seltos?

The Seltos sees few changes aside from a few more safety features on most versions this year.

Measuring about 172 inches long, the Seltos is the smallest SUV with available all-wheel drive in the Kia lineup. It may be small, but it’s packed with style—perhaps too much for some tastes. It is more conservative inside, where a choice of 8.0- or 10.3-inch screens take up a good bit of dashboard real estate.

The base 4-cylinder pairs with a CVT for decent acceleration and about 30 mpg combined fuel economy. While the 175-hp turbo-4 in the SX trim might tempt, we’re unimpressed with its 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It also uses more fuel, so look for 27 mpg combined at best.

The Seltos has a softer ride than its sporty styling might suggest. Quick steering makes it relatively fun to drive, though.

For a smaller SUV, the Seltos offers up a spacious cabin with an impressive cargo area. It’s also well-equipped, with standard automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alerts, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and cruise control among its assets.

Crash-test results have been mixed, with a four-star rating from the NHTSA canceling out a Top Safety Pick score from the IIHS in certain configurations.

How much does the 2023 Kia Seltos cost?

The 2023 Seltos runs a little over $24,000 to start in LX trim, which strikes us as a good value on its own since all-wheel drive is standard at that price point.

Budget another $3,000 or so and the EX with its synthetic leather trim, power-adjustable driver’s seat, sunroof, and seat heaters feels almost decadent for just $27,500 or so.

Where is the 2023 Kia Seltos made?

In South Korea.